7 best things to do around Denver this weekend: July 9-11, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Discover African art and culture at the Colorado Black Arts Festival

The 35th Annual Colorado Black Arts Festival is back and in person! The Colorado Black Arts Festival (CBAF) strives to develop, promote and celebrate African arts and culture in Colorado. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Denver City Park West, enjoy live music, films, art, activities, food, a market place and more! This event is FREE to attend.

2. Ready for some All-Star baseball?

Celebrate MLB All-Star Week with LoDo Rocks on the Block ! Denver Union Station and Dairy Block have partnered with LoDo Rocks on the Block to host three days of FREE downtown concerts, family-friendly activities, a baseball-themed market and more. Head here to learn more about events and activities.

3. Suit up for Cars & Cosplay in Lakewood

Dress to impress at Cars & Cosplay at Rodz & Bodz Movie Car Museum this Saturday. All who come in cosplay will get into the museum for $5 on Saturday and can take pictures with their favorite movie cars. The $5 admission will be donated to the Super Hero Playground, which is an inclusive playground for all ages, stages and abilities that is currently being built in Littleton.

4. Learn about the history of Five Points

History Colorado is collaborating with members of the Five Points community and the Black American West Museum & Heritage Center on an exhibit called the Five Points Plus: Neighborhood Memory Project . This project showcases the human stories and collective memory of this important neighborhood. Tickets are free to members and $14 to all non-members. Head here to get your tickets today.

5. Looking for a tiny home? This festival's for you

The Colorado Tiny House Festival returns for a fourth year this Saturday and Sunday in Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, Colo. The event will showcase more than 40 tiny houses and other small unique structures, including van conversions, container homes, tiny homes on wheels, campers, teardrops, domes and more! Tickets for adults are $20 the weekend of the event or $15 in advance online and kids under 12 are free. Attendees will also enjoy expert speaker presentations, hands-on workshops, a product and service marketplace, entertainment, food and drink.

6. Art aficionados: Golden's calling

Check out eight days of art with Artsweek in Golden, Colo. This Thursday, Golden is kicking off eight days of art with events and activities happening throughout the week. Join for all eight days, or just celebrate with The Foothills Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm in Downtown Golden. There will be a wide variety of artists as well as kids activities to enjoy. Admission is free!

7. Listen to music and learn about Colorado's past

Head to Boulder’s historic Bandshell for Discount Ghost Stories: Songs from the Rockies. This concert series features bluegrass, pop and funk music interwoven with true stories of Colorado’s past. Performances begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 8; Friday, July 9; Monday, July 12; Tuesday, July 13; and Thursday, July 15. Tickets range from $35-$40 and Monday night’s show is free! Head here to get your ticket today.