7 best things to do around Denver this weekend: July 30-Aug. 1, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Celebrate the spirit of the Mile High City at Denver Days

Denver is awesome. You know it, I know it – but does your neighbor know it as well? Denver Days is a citywide initiative created by Mayor Hancock in 2013 to help neighbors get to know neighbors through block parties, community events and volunteer projects. The weeklong celebration begins Saturday and goes through Sunday, Aug. 8

2. Get your lasso ready for the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

There is something for everyone at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo! From Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 8, enjoy family-fun festivities at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock. Get your tickets today!

3. Who wants a rush of adrenaline? If that’s you, head to Littleton this weekend

Spend Saturday watching epic racing with beer, live music and kid activities at Littleton Twilight Criterium. From 3 p.m. – 10 p.m., The Littleton Twilight Criterium will showcase bike racing, including professional men’s and women’s races, a beer garden, live music and a cruiser ride for the family. Learn more about the schedule of events here.

4. In the mood for free, live music? Head to Westminster this Saturday

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and head to The Orchard Town Center in Westminster for their FREE outdoor summer concert series! Check out a performance by FACE this Saturday from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

5. Travel back in time for the Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back! Every weekend from now until Aug., 22 from 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., explore village streets and pathways to watch artisans create works of ancient craft, authentically costumed performers, turkey legs, combat jousting, music and more! Get your tickets today.

6. Head to Sloan’s Lake for Pop Up in the Park

Enjoy a auditory Zen session while you practice your best vinyasa flow with the help of yoga instructor Ali Bullano of Zenver Yoga. The event takes place Sunday and goes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 22nd St. and. Stuart St. in Denver. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. Celebrate Colorado’s 145th birthday this Sunday!

The Centennial State marks its 145th birthday this Sunday!! Celebrate Colorado Day with History Colorado Center and museums across the state with events, food and free admission! To learn more about the carnivalesque gathering at History Colorado Center and participating museums head here.

OTHER EVENTS:

Join the fight against child abuse with Save Jane Event. This Friday, in City Park Pavilions, Denver Children’s Advocacy Center will read the names of all 11,418 children reported as abused in Denver County last year. To protect their identities, they will replace their real names with ‘Jane Doe’ and ‘John Doe.’ The event will start at 9am and will run all day. In-N-Out Burger will be serving burgers from 1pm – 2:30pm, or until the food runs out. Stop by the check-in tent for a free lunch ticket! Donate to Save Jane here.