7 best things to do around Denver this weekend: Aug. 6-8, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. It's county fair season here in Colorado, folks

Don’t miss your chance to experience the Adams County Fair ! The fair dates back to 1888 and is one of the largest county fairs in Colorado. The event will run from Wednesday, August 4 to Sunday, August 8 and features Professional bull riding, demo derby, concerts, carnival, tractor pull, petty zoo, food and more! Entry to the fairgrounds and many of the activities are free, but some events are ticketed. Learn more here !

2. Get outside and walk around to look at some art

Celebrate Friday with First Friday Art Walks in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe. Year-round, rain or shine, the First Friday Art Walks feature art from hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, co-ops, alleys and on the street. The event takes place from 5:30 – 9:30pm.

3. In the mood for some free music? Go to the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavillion free LIVE Summer Concerts are back! Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. They offer a free concert series each year along with programs for children and artists. This weekend they are kicking off their series on Friday with a performance by Dale Watson (with The Threadbarons) from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday’s show will showcase Afrik Impact Festival (ft. Carlou D) from 3pm-10pm, followed by Shine Music Festival (with The Score) on Sunday from 12pm – 7:30pm.

4. Haven't been to a museum lately? Get in for just a penny this Saturday

Experience The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver with Penny Saturday! The first Saturday of each month you can check out MCA Denver for just a penny. RSVP for free today!

5. Take the family to the National Western Complex for Denver FamilyFest

Head to the National Western Complex this Saturday for Denver FamilyFest ! Denver FamilyFest is an annual family festival featuring a fun-filled day of activities and entertainment for all. Enjoy face painting, nerf guns, an obstacle course, mini golf, coloring, science experiments, giveaways, make your own key chains, corn hole, crafts and more! Adult admission is $10 online and $15 at the door. Kids under 12 are FREE with a paid adult admission. Get your tickets before they sell out!

6. In the mood for even more music? Head to City Park

Spend Sunday in the park with City Park Jazz ! The show on Sunday will feature Cast Iron Queens from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The City Park Jazz summer concert series produces 10 free jazz concerts each summer at the pavilion in Denver’s City Park. Bring your own blanket or folding chair and enjoy some of Denver’s best food trucks while watching the show.

