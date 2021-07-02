7 best things to do around Denver this Fourth of July weekend: July 2-4, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Get out and listen to free, live music!

Levitt Pavilion free LIVE Summer Concerts are back! Levitt Pavilion Denver is the first and only free cultural venue in Denver. They offer a free concert series each year along with programs for children and artists. This Friday they’re kicking off the weekend with a performance by Flobots (with 2MX2) from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday’s show will feature The Polish Ambassador (with jackLNDN and Project Aspect) from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

2. Enjoy some art with friends at First Friday Art Walks

First Friday Art Walks have returned in-person in Denver’s Art District on Santa Fe! Year-round, rain or shine, the First Friday Art Walks feature art from hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, co-ops, alleys and on the street. The event takes place from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

3. Head out to the Evergreen Music Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Evergreen Music Festival ! This family-friendly event features live music all day on the 4th of July. There will be food trucks, face painting, a classic car show, family-field

activities and more! Advanced tickets are recommended for quick entry.

4. Listen to some jazz at the park this 4th of July

Celebrate the 4th of July with City Park Jazz ! The show on Sunday will feature Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. The City Park Jazz summer concert series produces 10 free jazz concerts each summer at the pavilion in Denver’s City Park. Bring your own blanket or folding chair and enjoy some of Denver’s best food trucks while watching the show.

5. Celebrate America at Four Mile Historic Park

Head over the Four Mile Historic Park this Friday, July 2 for an Independence Day celebration for the whole family. From 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. enjoy old timey games, live music, historic demonstrations, food

trucks and fireworks! Get tickets today .

6. Party like it's 1999 in Larimer Square

The party starts at noon this Saturday in Larimar Square! Party on the Square will feature live music, handcrafted eats and drinks, sunny patios, local shopping and fun for the whole family.

7. Celebrate Independence Day in Broomfield

Spend your 4th of July at the Great American Picnic ! Starting at 5pm at Broomfield County Commons Park, there will be inflatables, concessions, a bike parade, live music, food vendors and a beer garden. The evening will end with a firework display that will set off at 9:30pm.

BONUS

Psychedelia Documentary at The Mayan Theatre

"Psychedelia" is an hour-long documentary film about psychedelic drugs and their ability to induce mystical and religious experiences. The film chronicles their use in controlled research studies prior to the cultural upheaval of the 1960s, when LSD was regarded as a promising medical breakthrough, as well as their recent re-emergence in psychiatry. For more info, click here.