7 best things to do around Denver and beyond this weekend: Sept. 10-12, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Pull out those kilts and dust off those bagpipes for the 45th Annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Celebrate one of the largest Celtic festivals in the nation at the 45th Annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival . This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, immerse yourself in the lively heritage.

2. Celebrate and learn more about Native American culture in Denver this weekend

The 32nd Annual Friendship Powwow is happening this Sunday at the Denver Indian Center. From 11am – 5pm, come together and celebrate the diverse Indigenous communities across Denver and the Front Range. The event will feature American Indian Dance competition, artist and vendor booths, and hands-on activities for the whole family. Food will be provided by Tocabe , an American Indian Eatery. Admission is free.

3. Car lovers, this weekend event in Loveland is for you

Griot’s Garage presents the 23rd Colorado Nationals . This hotrod and classic car show is a weekend of fun, featuring over 2,000 1987 and older hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics. Enjoy vendors, exhibits, a burnout contest, cars for sale, an auction, racing competitions, live entertainment, a free kid’s zone, and more! The event will take place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Get your tickets online in advance, or at the gate.

4. Looking to get off the grid? The Arapahoe County Fairgrounds is where you'll want to be

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! The Off-Grid Expo is happening this weekend at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds. This three-day, family-friendly and pet-friendly event showcases the best and the most innovative products in the outdoor, off-grid and adventure lifestyles. Peruse Off Grid Expo’s sponsors, exhibitors, educational seminars, and awesome food trucks. Get your tickets today!

5. Like rocks? Head to the Colorado Mineral and Fossill Fall Show

Rock, mineral and fossil lovers won’t want to miss this event! The Colorado Mineral and Fossil Fall Show will be taking place from this Friday, September 10 – Saturday, September 18 at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. It’s everything you want at one show with fossils, minerals, cabochons, cutting rough, meteorites, tektites, jewelry, carvings, decorative items and more! This event is free and open to the public.

6. Dig big and for a good cause in Longmont

Join American Cancer Society’s Big Dig Northern Colorado . This Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Longmont, adults and children, including cancer patients and survivors, will have the opportunity to operate heavy machinery. Put on a hard hat and help raise money for cancer as you jump in the driver seat of large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment for kids of any age and size. Your support of the American Cancer Society will help save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

7. Support families and children facing critical illness