7 best things to do around Denver and beyond this weekend: Aug. 27-29, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Love all things corn? Head to Loveland for the Corn Roast Festival

Loveland’s 125th annual Corn Roast Festival is happening this Friday and Saturday. The event kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. with roasted corn, live entertainment, and a fireworks display. Saturday’s festivities will include a parade, corn shucking contests, live entertainment, and more!

2. Art? In the Park? Yep, and it's happening in - you guessed it - Parker

Parker Artists Guild presents Art in the Park . This Saturday and Sunday in O’Brien Park, artisans will exhibit and sell their original paintings, photos, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, glass and more! The event will run on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. Head to the Colorado Music and Arts Festival this weekend

Head over to Centennial Center Park this weekend for the Colorado Music and Arts Festival ! Enjoy concerts, contemporary art displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, a family 5k run, and plenty more. Don’t forget to check out the Taste of Denver Food Garden, which is filled with delicious local eats and drinks. Musical performances will happen throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage, as well as presentations from visual artists. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Admission is $10 when purchased online and children under 12 are free!

4. Enjoy some live tunes while supporting a good cause at the Denver Day of Rock

Rock out for a good cause with Denver Day of Rock . This free, one-day music festival will take place this Saturday, featuring five stages of live music along Denver’s 16th Street Mall. This family-friendly music festival is a fundraiser for Amp the Cause, which improves the livelihood of children by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good of Colorado.

5. Get to know a different culture during this year's Philippine Festival

Enjoy food, drinks, live music, and activities for the whole family this Saturday at the 26th Annual Philippine Festival . The event is free, but you will need to purchase tickets to enjoy food and drinks from the food trucks.

6. Celebrate the history of the Town of Longmont

The Longmont Museum presents Longmont 150 , celebrating 150 years of the town of Longmont! The museum is celebrating the 150th anniversary with an exhibit that looks back on the forces that have shaped Longmont’s past and recurring themes that will define its future. Tickets are available online now.

7. Head to the Kirkland Museum for its reopening weekend