7 best things to do around Denver and beyond this weekend: Aug. 20-22, 2021

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Celebrate all things peach at Palisade Peach Festival

Head to Palisade to enjoy the 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival. Experience food and goods from vendors from across the valley, live music, entertainment for the kids, contests, and of course our famous peaches. The festival is happening Thursday through Sunday in downtown Palisade.

2. Witness a Parade for the People

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver is hosting a Parade for the People this weekend for the second year a row. The parade, which takes place Saturday, celebrates “the rich tapestry of Denver’s creative community.” The Parade begins at the City of Cuernavaca Park and ends at the MCA. It’s free to attend.

3. Don’t want to drive to Palisade? Experience the fun at the Lafayette Peach Festival

Don’t want to go all the way to Palisade for the Palisade Peach Festival? Head to Lafayette instead! The 22nd annual Lafayette Peach Festival is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend.

4. Head to Arvada Days this weekend

Arvada Days is a festival dedicated to old-fashioned family fun featuring games for the whole family! There will be kids fishing derby, vendors, live music, and more! The adults can quench their thirst at the beer garden. Proceeds from the beer garden will benefit Ralston House. For more information, click here.

5. Enjoy music and arts at the Colorado Music & Arts Festival

If you enjoy music and arts (like most people do!) head to the Colorado Music & Arts Festival at Westminster City Park. Enjoy concerts, contemporary art displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, a family 5k run, and dozens of fun attractions and highlights. Admission is $10 when tickets are purchased online. Children under 12 get in free. For the full schedule, click here.

6. Go see some Broncos (and The Chainsmokers) at FanDuel FanFest

Head to Empower Field at Mile High for the first-ever FanDuel FanFest! The Chainsmokers will headline the event and feature special appearances by Denver sports legends (Jake Plummer, Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib, Demarius Thomas), free betting games, food trucks and more. The event is happening Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. Go back in time and see what life was like during Pioneer Days in Burlington

Head to Burlington to see what life was like in the Wild, Wild West! There will be gunfights, wagon rides, a blacksmith shop, kids’ activities, food trucks, and more. It’s happening from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Old Town Burlington Museum.