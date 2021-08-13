7 best things to do around Denver and beyond this weekend: Aug. 13-15, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Up for a challenge?

Take the Trailblaze Challenge this weekend to benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado! Hike 23.7 miles of the Colorado Trail, all in one life-changing day! As well as being an extraordinary physical test, the real challenge is to raise much needed funds to grant the wishes of children in Colorado with critical illness. In addition to this in-person event, you can sign up for the virtual Choose Your Own Challenge: Blaze Your Own Trail . This customizable fitness and fundraising experience allows participants to choose and complete their fitness challenge of choice at their own pace and convenience, while fundraising for Colorado wish kids. Join the virtual event anytime from now through August 31.

2. Learn to cook and drink a beer in the process

Sign up for a totally unique cooking class that combines cooking with delicious craft beer! On Thursday, August 16, join Cook Street for Bites & Brews . The Cook Street Chefs will guide you through a five-course meal catered to the beers you will be enjoying. Sign up today before spots fill up! This class is 21+.

3. Listen to live tunes and help kids learn about music in the process

Rock in the Park for FREE with School of Rock Denver. This Sunday, enjoy live music at the City Park Pavilion and Bandshell. Bring a picnic dinner, or grab a snack at one of the food trucks available at the venue. The show is free, but donations are encouraged and will benefit the School of Rock scholarship program, which gives kids of all ages the opportunity to learn new instruments and perform on stage.

4. Practice your asanas with the kiddos... and goats

Head over to Four Mile Historic Park for Kids Goat Yoga ! This Sunday from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m., kids can experience yoga alongside baby goats. Guests can pet the goats, hold the goats, and take as many goat selfies as they’d like. Parents must be with their children in the yoga practice for their child to participate. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

5. Welcome Western Week

This weekend marks the start of the 93rd Western Welcome Week in Littleton benefiting dozens of local nonprofit organizations. This 10-day festival runs from August 13 – August 22 and includes a variety of events from parades and live entertainment to art shows and a fishing derby. Head here for the event schedule!

6. Head to Thornton for more free music

Enjoy free music this Friday night with Anythink Backyard Concert Series ! Friday’s show will feature Bison Bone and will run from 6:30-8:30pm at the one-acre park adjacent to Anything Write Farms in Thornton. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and beer from Great Divide.

7. Visit Arvada if you're in the mood for a street festival