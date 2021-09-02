7 best things to do around Denver and beyond this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 3-5, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this Labor Day weekend.

1. Get a Taste of Colorado this weekend

The Taste of Colorado is happening this weekend at the 16th Street Mall! The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 7pm and Monday from 11am – 7pm. This end-of-summer celebration will include outdoor performances by local musicians, dozens of food vendors, an arts and crafts marketplace, and a kid’s zone! Admission to the festival and concerts is free!

2. Check out some art at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is BACK for the 30th year of celebrating art for everyone! This Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at Cherry Creek Shopping Center, enjoy live music, food, children’s activities, and 220 artists, offering interactive art experience. Don’t miss the Denver Chalk Art Festival , which will be happening there as well. Reserve your FREE ticket today!

3. Love rap music and football? This event is for you

Join Lil Wayne and Von Miller for The Official 18th Annual White Party at Mission Ballroom. Spend Sunday dressed to impress in all-white attire for one of the biggest parties of the year. This is a 21+ event and Covid restrictions will apply. Get your tickets here .

4. Be a kid again and play in the mud in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs is making the most of the mudslide season by throwing a Mudslide Festival this Friday, Saturday and Sunday! For three days you can celebrate with muddy water balloon tosses, super sandbag races, live music, and dunk tank mud baths. Don’t worry, they’ll be serving up mudslides, mudslide pies and rocky-road fudge to make it all the sweeter. You can purchase any ticket to attend this event!

5. Head to Evergreen for the 41st Annual Summerfest

Center for the Arts Evergreen presents the 41st Annual Summerfest . This year’s Summerfest will be held at Evergreen’s Buchanan Park field on Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 5pm. Featuring 70 arts and crafts vendors, a daily lineup of music, a children’s activity area, and delicious food beverage vendors. You won’t want to miss this event! There is a $5 suggested donation with proceeds going to support arts programming all year-round.

6. Want to stay close to Denver? Head to Boulder for the Boulder Creek Hometown Festival

Celebrate Labor Day at the 22nd Annual Boulder Creek Hometown Festival . One of Boulder County’s most popular events, the festival will feature arts and crafts, live performances at the bandshell, a good court and beer garden, The Great Zucchini Race, and a classic car and motorcycle show.

7. Celebrate Labor Day in Louisville