7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Oct. 29-31, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Join your neighbors and friends in the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt

Head to Loveland and hunt for scarecrows all around town. These aren’t your typical scarecrows: From Batman to LEGO Minifigures, each scarecrow has been designed by local artists and businesses. The hunt is free and open to everyone. Participants who finish the scavenger hunt will win a prize and will be eligible for the grand prizes. Players will download a free app, which will guide you throughout Loveland in your hunt for scarecrows. To download the app and learn more about the event head here.

2. Celebrate Halloween at Lakewood’s Flick-or-Treat

Trick-or-treat through the historic buildings of Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Grab a tasty snack from local food trucks and watch a special Halloween showing of “Hocus Pocus” at the amphitheater. This free family-friendly event will take place on Saturday with trick-or-treating that will go from 3-6:30 p.m. This event will also offer adaptive and inclusive trick-or-treating from 2:30-3:30 p.m., featuring paved surfaces, fewer participants and sensorimotor adaptations. Stick around for “Hocus Pocus,” which will begin at 7 p.m. The event requests that you reserve your trick-or-treating time, but they do not require reservations for any other parts of the event.

3. Spend Saturday at Boo n’ Brew on Colfax

This event will be one-part family-friendly and one-part adult Halloween bar crawl. A block party will take place on Colfax from 1-4 p.m. with costumed kids, trick-or-treating, live music, pumpkin decorating, food and drinks. The adult spootacular pub and restaurant crawl will start at 5 p.m. with drink specials, live music and costume contents. Parents will have the option to drop off their kids from 5-8 p.m. at Tiger Kim’s for dinner and more Halloween fun for just $10.

4. Head to the Downtown Aquarium for Halloween Fest

This Friday through Sunday from 10-4 p.m., there will be games, costume contents, animal appearances and trick-or-treating. Kids in costumes will receive half-priced admission with an adult ticket purchase.

5. Join Denver Art Society this Saturday for Día de los Muertos

This free community event will take place from 6-9 p.m. and will feature music, dance, food and drink, costume contests, art from over 100 local artist and an opportunity to help create a Día de los Muertos altar. Denver Art Society is a nonprofit art gallery built and operated by artists.

6. Look through a sea of books at the Fall Whale of a Used Book Sale

The event will take place this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the JeffCo Fairgrounds in Golden. There will be a costume contest on Saturday at 2 p.m. with special guest judges and prizes. Admission is $5 and people under 18 years old are free but will need to complete the registration online for free tickets to enter.

7. Drop off your fall leaves for free at Denver’s LeafDrop 2021

From now until Dec. 3, you can drop off your leaves Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at leaf drop sites. LeafDrop is a seasonal program offered by Denver Recycles that turns leaves into compost, which is made available at a discounted price to Denver residents. To learn more about LeafDrop head here.

