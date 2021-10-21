7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Oct. 22-24, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get out outside and welcome Colorado's fall season with open arms

It is officially autumn in Colorado! What better way to celebrate than to chase fall colors across the state? Whether you want to hike or drive to see them, we have a comprehensive guide on where you need to go this weekend to catch the changing of the leaves. Click here to plan the perfect weekend outing.

2. In the spirit of a Halloween Parade?

The Broadway Halloween Parade is back! The parade will be held this Saturday at 6 p.m. and will travel down Broadway from 5th Ave. to Alameda Ave. All attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume! Everyone will be asked to march in the street at the end of the parade to bring the Halloween bash to a close.

3. Looking for a haunted hayride? Head to Allegiance Ranch in Erie

Take a spooky, family-friendly haunted hayride through the zombie pasture at Allegiance Ranch. Haunted Hayrides at Allegiance Ranch will happen this Saturday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. You can enjoy cider, baked goods, and face painting while you wait for your ride. This event is a fundraiser for Allegiance Ranch, which provides a safe and welcoming place for veterans, active-duty military, first responders and their families. Get your ticket before they sell out!

4. Head to Buttery Pavilion for some family-friendly trick-or-treating

Get a one-of-a-kind trick-or-treating experience at the Butterfly Pavilion’s Bug-A-Boo. This trick-or-treating event will feature candy stations among butterflies and other tiny creatures. It’s a perfect way to incorporate some learning while having fun trick-or-treating. Non-candy goodie bags will also be provided. Head here to get your tickets.

5. Haven't picked a pumpkin for your Jack-o'-lantern? Loveland's where you'll want to be

Celebrate fall with everything pumpkin at the Loveland Downtown Pumpkin Festival! Now in its second year, this event will feature Loveland artists, pumpkin sculptures, food vendors, farmers market stands, and more! Your ticket to Saturday’s event will include one large pumpkin, one festival tote bag, one ticket to meet a local artist at their booth who will provide you’re a kit to decorate your pumpkin, and sponsor giveaway items and swag! Be sure to stick around after dark for a free outdoor movie showing of Scoob! Tickets for this event will only be sold online, so get your tickets in advance.

6. Experience some frights at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park are hosting their 7th Annual Spooktacular: Boo at the Bridge this Saturday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Go trick-or-treating for goodies, enjoy entertainment, and play games while exploring the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. Local businesses and nonprofits will be sure to fill your bags with delicious treats. Head here to get tickets.

7. Get spooked at Elight Gardens Fright Fest

Celebrate Halloween at Elitch Gardens Fright Fest. Every weekend throughout October, families can partake in a full day of Halloween activities, including a trick-or-treat trail, Halloween bingo, costume contests, and more! However, when the sun goes down, Elitch Gardens transforms into Fright by Night, where terrifying thrills are hiding behind every corner. Explore the three haunted, multi-sensory attractions that are sure to frighten even the bravest of souls. Buy your tickets now! Fright by Night Haunted attractions are recommended for kids 12 and older.

BONUS!

Halloween's not just for hoomans

Dress your four-legged friend in a Halloween costume and head over to the Howl-A-Ween Yappy Hour! On Wednesday, October 27 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m, this Yappy Hour costume contest will take place on the Terminal Bar patio in Union Station. There will be prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place costume winners! All dogs attending must play well with others and be leash throughout the event.