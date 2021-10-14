7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Oct. 15-17, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Flannel lovers, head to Denver's Dairy Block for a one-of-a-kind fest

Check out the 4th Annual Fall Flannel Fest this Sunday at Dairy Block. This FREE family-friendly event will be held in the Dairy Block Alley from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will include festive activities such as face painting, balloon art, a family photo booth, kids craft stations, make your own caramel apple station, live pumpkin painting live music and more! Seasonal food and drink specials will be served all day long. Halloween costumes and flannel attire are encouraged!

2. Head to a pumpkin patch to find the perfect Jack-o'-lantern before Halloween

Find your perfect pumpkin in 100-acres of land at Rock Creek Farm! Families can enjoy a hay bale maze or get lost in over six miles of corn mazes. Discover fall treats, gourds, Indian corn, baked goods, hay bales and more! Don’t forget to visit with their pigs, cows, sheep, and other farm animals before you leave.

3. It's spooky movie season at Harkin's Theater

Catch some classic spooky films with October Fright Nights at the Harkin’s Theater. Every Friday and Saturday night in October, Harkin’s Theater will be featuring classic horror films for $5! This weekend they will be playing Steven Kings The Shining on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Get your tickets today!

4. The Colfax Marathon returns this weekend!

The Denver Colfax Marathon's running weekend returns Saturday and Sunday with multiple races for its 15th anniversary. The race, which is typically scheduled for May, was moved to October this year due to COVID-19. The race was canceled in 2020. Runners can visit the Cigna Denver Colfax Marathon Expo Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up race packets, a shirt and new gear. This is open to the general public, no matter if you're registered to run or not. To register or learn more about the Colfax Marathon, click here.

5. Looking for some frights? Head to Colorado's largest haunted attraction

If you’re looking for some serious scares, be sure to check out The Haunted Field of Screams: A Ride to the Riverdale Gates of Hell. Colorado’s largest haunted attraction is serving up terror throughout their iconic 40-acre corn field from now through Oct. 31. Wander through their corn field, explore multiple haunted houses and take a ride down to the woods. Head here to purchase your tickets.

6. Hear the stories of ghosts past at the Molly Brown House

Spooky ghosts of Victorian Horrors past have returned to the Molly Brown House. Roam from room to room hearing haunting Gothic tales portrayed by acclaimed local actors. Entry for this event is between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday throughout October. Space is limited so don’t miss out on getting a ticket!

7. Learn about Mexico's Día de Los Muertos celebration in Longmont

Longmont Museum’s annual Día de los Muertos Exhibition is happening now through November 7. The longest standing Day of the Dead exhibition and celebration in Colorado will be held in the Museum’s Swan Atrium. This year, the exhibit features ofrendas (altars) built by community members and the work of Longmont artist, Mario Olvera. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

BONUS!

Did you know that the 3rd Saturday in October is World Singing Day? This Saturday, people all over the world will come together to sing songs that celebrate our common humanity. The 6th annual World Singing Day Boulder will take place this Saturday from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Central Park Bandshell. Join people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to sing popular songs, from the Beatles to Taylor Swift. Lyric booklets will be provided to everyone who shows up to experience the joy of singing together as a community.