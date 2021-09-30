7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Oct. 1-3, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get out outside and welcome Colorado's fall season with open arms

It is officially autumn in Colorado! What better way to celebrate than to chase fall colors across the state? Whether you want to hike or drive to see them, we have a comprehensive guide on where you need to go this weekend to catch the changing of the leaves. Click here to plan the perfect weekend outing.

2. Haven't gone out to a fall festival yet? Now's the time!

Kick off fall with the Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Four Mile Park! This family-friendly festival will take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will offer a variety of fall-themed activities, including prairie games, an art depot, tractor rides, face painting, an artisan farmers market, live music, a petting zoo, food trucks and drinks! Guests will also be invited to pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. General admission tickets range from $10-$16 and the event is free for children under the age of 6.

3. Want to stay in town? Head to Larimer Square for after-hours fun

Larimer Square presents Larimer After Dark , a new series of live local music offered each Friday and Saturday in October! The shows will be held from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and will feature popular local musicians and DJs. Kick off your weekend this Friday with a performance by Alex Blocker followed by a DJ set from DJ Buddy Bravo on Saturday. For more information and to view a complete lineup head here .

4. Support local artists while enjoying good music at Cheesman Park in Denver

The 8th Annual Cheeseman Park Art Fest is this weekend! This Saturday and Sunday, check out artwork from 135 artists and craftsmen, listen to a lineup of local musicians and fill up on some of Denver’s favorite food trucks. Admission to this event is free!

5. Still haven't had your pumpkin fix? Head to Flat Acres Farm

Pick out your perfect pumpkin at Flat Acres Farm! The Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm is now open every Wednesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Halloween. There will be plenty of family-fun activities to enjoy, including a corn maze, a petting zoo, food vendors, duck races, giant Jenga, tractor pull hayrides, bounce houses and more! Tickets are purchased in-person at the Fall Festival.

6. More fall festivals you say? We got 'em!

Head to Hudson Gardens for Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns ! Guests of all ages will be dazzled by a glowing trail of over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins and jaw-dropping pumpkin displays. Starting this Friday, these pumpkins will light up the night every Thursday – Sunday starting at 7 p.m. Get your tickets today before they sell out!

7. In the mood for some cider? You'll want to get to Lakewood

Celebrate Lakewood’s agricultural heritage at the Cider Days Festival this Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy a mix of live performances, a tractor pull, wagon and barrel rides, historic demonstrations and, of course, cider! This event will have apples galore including apple pressing, apple cider by the glass or gallon, an apple pie eating contest, an apple baking challenge, and an enormous selection of delicious apple themed treats. Head here to get your tickets .

