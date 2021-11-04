7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Nov. 5-7

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The Denver Film Festival returns to an in-person event for its 44th year from Nov. 3-14 . This year will include multiple in-person events, such as red carpet premieres, screenings, filmmaker conversations, and more! Part of the program will also be available online to steam on demand. Head to their website to learn more about this year’s films, schedules, tickets, and more.

2. Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Grandmother’s House Boutique this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Tagawa Gardens in Centennial. Wander through over 60 artisans offering fine art, handmade holiday décor, food, clothing, vintage gifts and more. Santa will even be stopping by for photos on Saturday from noon–3 p.m.! $5 tickets will be available at the door, but you can buy your tickets online in advance to avoid lines. Kids 12 and under are free.

3. Explore Denver’s museums all evening for free with Free Night at the Museums this Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Take a free shuttle to Denver’s participating museums starting at 5 p.m.! Some museums may require advanced registration and/or have capacity limitations, so be sure to check the individual museums prior to your visit.

4. Celebrate Días De Los Muertos at the Museum de las Americas. This Friday from 5-9 p.m., the fiesta will include music, dancing, performances, altares, pan de muerto hot chocolate, catrina contests for adults and children, sugar skull decorating, a food truck, Mexican candy, and more! This event is free and open to the public.

5. Denver Museum of Nature and Science presents Survival of the Slowest. This exhibit celebrates the advantages of being slow. Meet live animals such as a two-toed sloth, a green iguana, a chameleon, and several other species that prove you don’t need to be strong, large, and fast to thrive in nature. Entrance to this exhibit is included with general admission.

6. Support veterans at the Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival. The event will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at the 16th Street Mall. This will be a “stationary parade” that will run along the 16th Street Mall, which will give spectators the opportunity to walk freely alongside veteran participants and vehicle displays. This free family-friendly event will include music, kid and family activities, military displays, vendors, local restaurants and more!

7. Head to History Colorado for "Black in Denver." Running now through March 5, 2022, "Black in Denver" is a portrait and interview series created by local artist Narkita Gold. This series is an ethnographic research project that takes a critical look at identity, specifically at small Black communities, solitude, and the evolution of self. Head here to learn more about Narkita and the Black in Denver project.