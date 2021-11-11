7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Nov. 12-14, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Honor our nation's heroes at the 13th Annual Denver Veterans Day Run

The memorial 5K and 10K will take you on several running trails throughout downtown Denver. Don't worry, you don't need to be a runner to participate! Joggers, walkers, children and dogs are all welcome. Prices range from $40 to $55, with donations going directly towards local veterans. Events kick-off Saturday at 8 a.m. Click here to sign up!

2. 5Ks not your thing? Take a trip back in time with the Dino & Dragon Stroll

Picture Jurassic Park but without the hungry T. rexes. This touring exhibit features life-size and life-like creatures from the dawn of time. It is stopping at the National Western Complex Saturday and Sunday only. You won't want to miss this up-close history lesson! Tickets are $20, and can be claimed here.

3. Speaking of movies, check out the 44th Denver Film Festival

The Denver Film Festival is coming to an end this weekend after more than a week of entertainment and art. With events at five different locations across the city, everyone is bound to find a film or interactive experience they'll enjoy. Prices vary depending on the event, with Denver Film members receiving discounted prices. Proof of vaccination and face coverings are required for the festival. To plan out your weekend, check out the schedule.

4. Need more art? Join the Denver Queer Art Club

This event features two of the best things - art and community! Whether you want to meet new neighbors or show off your passion project, this meet-up is perfect for anyone and everyone. Last month's meeting featured a variety of crafts, from collage and knitting to painting and sketching. Bring your supplies to Gold Spot Brewing on Sunday at 5 p.m. Details can be found here.

5. Keep Denver beautiful with a park cleanup at Barnum Lake Park

Canada Geese Protection Colorado is calling all community members to help make Denver a safer environment for local wildlife Saturday morning. Organizers say Barnum Lake Park is in need of some TLC. Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes and bring their own water and gloves. No sign-up is necessary, but a liability waiver must be completed at the park day-of. Cleanup begins at 11 a.m. More details can be found here.

6. Want to see more cute creatures? Checkout this French bulldog meetup

Enjoy the tranquil sounds of snorts and sniffles with this weekly Frenchie meeting at Smash Face Brewing. Dogs can socialize off-leash while their humans enjoy good drinks and great company. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fun fact: A group of Frenchies is called a good time, at least it is to us.

7. For more entertainment, watch the 5-4 Denver Broncos take on the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles

After a shocking win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Broncos are rolling into Week 9 with a major confidence boost. They're looking to complete their sweep of the NFC East Sunday with a win over the Eagles. If you can't score tickets to see the game inside Empower Field, tailgate with fans outside the stadium! Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.