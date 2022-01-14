7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Jan 14-16, 2022

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Brush off those cowboy boots for the 116th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is returning to the Mile High City. It'll all take place until Jan. 23 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street

2. Embrace the Dream at Urban Winterfest in Copper Mountain

Presented by the National Brotherhood of Skiers - Western Region, this event is dedicated to the legacy of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and covers 5 fun-filled days and 4 exciting nights at the Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado with activities like skiing, snowboarding, cross country, MLK, Jr. commemorative breakfast, youth activities, evening party, networking, après ski party, dancing, NFL Playoffs party, great food and drinks. More info here.

3. Immerse yourself in Native American and Southwestern art at the Colorado Indian Market

This colorful celebration of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts features 150 top-quality juried artists & craftsmen alongside tribal dances, award winning entertainers, artists demonstrations, culinary booths and interactive special attractions. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

4. Check out a snow sculpting competition in Berthoud Postponed by a month due to warm weather and lack of snow, the Colorado Snow Sculpting Competition is finally happening this weekend! Multiple professional snow sculpting teams and amateur high school teams will compete in this year’s event, which is taking place at Fickel Park. You can vote for your favorite sculpture, just make sure you do so before 4 p.m. Saturday.

5. Ready for some cowboy poetry? It’s happening in Golden

The Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering celebrates cowboy heritage, traditions and entertainment, which grew out of the traditions of cattle drives in the American West. The event, now in its 33rd year, will be happening at the American Mountaineering Center in Golden. Tickets can be purchased here.

6. Head down to Aspen for Wintersköl

Aspen’s annual “toast to winter” dates to a quiet January in 1951 when locals decided to celebrate Aspen’s unique alpine lifestyle with an eclectic weekend of festivities. The four-day celebration features on-mountain activities, snow sculptures, a torchlight descent down Aspen Mountain, fireworks and more. Click here to learn more.

7. Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Denver

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is commemorated in The Mile High City every January with what has grown to be one of the largest MLK Jr. Day celebrations in the U.S. — even larger than that of Washington, D.C.!

The commemoration begins with the annual Martin Luther King Marade (March and Parade) at City Park where hundreds will march along Colfax Avenue and end up at Civic Center Park for a day of entertainment, awards and celebration on Monday. There are many more events happening throughout the city, which you can check out here.

BONUS

Dance Theatre of Harlem Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. The 18-member ballet will be performing Friday and Saturday at the Newman Center at the University of Denver. Buy tickets here.