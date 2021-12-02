7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Dec. 3-5, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Discover the wonder of Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights is celebrating 125 years with a wild holiday extravaganza. From now until Jan. 2, wander through two million LED lights over 80-acres with fun around every corner. The event this year boasts new installations along with season favorites, such as nightly ice-carving demonstrations. There will be outdoor animal viewings for cold-weather species, and the Tropical Discovery building will be open offering access to 1,800 animals. Get your tickets today!

2. Need a little bit of mindfulness?

Head to Psychedelic Club’s “Mindful Marketplace” and silent auction this Saturday from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. This free event will feature 30+ local vendors who were intentionally selected for their contributions to the local community and for their mindfulness. Guests can attend breakout discussions and browse through mycology supplies, psychedelic art, tarot readings and more! There will also be a silent auction for donations from local vendors and community members, which will benefit the Psychedelic Club of Denver.

3. Learn how the Austrians celebrate Christmas in Lone Tree

Join Schweiger Ranch for their annual Austrian Christmas and Christkindl Markt this Saturday! This Christmas celebration pays homage to the Christmas traditions of the Austrians who settled the ranch in 1874. From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., say hi to Santa and his Reindeer and enjoy horse drawn carriage rides, authentic Austrian food and music, and local handcrafted presents. This event is FREE, but registration is required for entrance and some activities.

4. Celebrate Hanukkah with Latkes and Light

Celebrate Hanukkah with Latkes and Light! This virtual event will take place this Sunday from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Zoom and will be hosted by Judaism Your Way, the Staenberg-Loup JCC, and Jewish Explorers in partnership with JCC Ranch Camp, Camp Shai, PJ Library, YAD Family of Jewish Colorado, and Ramat haNegev. Enjoy singing, stories and hands-on projects all from the comfort of your home! Head here to register.

5. Gather your family for Golden's Candlelight Walk

Don’t miss Golden’s Candlelight Walk this Friday! Gather your friends and family for a joyous candlelit walk down Washington Avenue in historic Golden. Sing carols, pop into one of the local shops and grab a hot beverage from a local café while walking down a street illuminated by the glow of thousands of candles. There will be pre-walk festivities and entertainment to enjoy, including dancers, and music starting at 5 p.m.

6. Burn some calories at WinterStake in Northfield

WinterSkate at The Shops of Northfield is open! The rink is open Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy 75 minutes of skating time, which begins at the time of check-in. Purchasing tickets online head of time is high recommended for guaranteed admission.

7. Meet Santa and his reindeer before Christmas

Meet Santa and his Reindeer at Mile High Farms' first annual Winter Festival! For the next three weekends, Mile High Farms will be hosting winter fun from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Activities will include hayrides, crafts, games and photo opportunities with Santa and his Reindeer! Tickets are $7 for ages 4 and up. Get your tickets today!