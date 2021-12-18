7 best things to do around Colorado this weekend: Dec. 17-19, 2021

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. The Denver Christkindlmarket open at Civic Center Park

The Christkindlemarket has been Colorado’s only authentic German market for over 20 years. Explore alleys of wooden huts filled with unique gifts and delicious treats, all while enjoying live holiday music. The market is free and opened daily through Dec. 23.

2. Visit Four Mile Historic Park’s December Delights for an evening of winter-themed immersive activities and interactive fun

From now through Jan. 2, guests will enjoy seasonal snacks and beverages, scavenger hunts, live music, ice skating, kids crafts and activities. Head here to get your tickets.

3. Winter Wonderlights in Loveland is in full swing

Wander through the park’s light displays and enjoy 30-minute music and light shows every night. Don’t miss out on Winter Wonderlights LIVE events that will take place on select nights throughout November and December. The LIVE nights will include activities, performances, vendors and more. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public, but visitors are encouraged to bring and donate canned food to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County.

4. Head to the Butterfly Pavilion for Living Lights

Denver’s newest and most immersive holiday attraction just opened Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 2. Each evening from 5:40 p.m. – 9 p.m. — with the last entry at 8:15 p.m. — families will enjoy aerial artists and performers, glowing exhibits, festive photo ops, a kids-glow-in-the-dark party with the butterfly princess and, of course, plenty of chances to see invertebrate animals. Proceeds from this festival will help support the Butterfly Pavilion. Reservations are required, so be sure to reserve your spot today.

5. Join Wings Over the Rockies for Santa in the Hangar

This Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., guests can talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus, listen to the Colorado Carolers and see a puppet show. Pre-purchase your tickets today.

6. Celebrate the season with Holiday Fireworks

This Saturday, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Parker will show off three synchronized, 30-minute firework displays starting at 7 p.m. The fireworks will be displayed from locations that were chosen for wide visibility throughout Douglas County and will be live-streamed for those who would like to view them remotely. Head here for more for information.

7. Wild Bear Nature Center in Nederland presents Winter Solstice: A Joyous Celebration

This community event will take place from Dec. 18–21 and will celebrate the return of light with crafts, activities, live music and more. Enjoy making candles, story time and an astronomy room that explores the science behind the solstice. This event is free and open to the public.

