7 best things to do around Colorado this Thanksgiving weekend: Nov. 26-28, 2021

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Welcome the holiday season at the Grand Illumination at Union Station

The annual Grand Illumination at Union Station will take place on Nov.26! From 5 p.m. – 8pm, the event will feature performances of favorite holiday hits by the Denver Dolls and Sound of the Rockies, and the lighting of the station’s outdoor 40-foot-tall Christmas tree. Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop by for a visit as well!

2. Need more holiday lights this weekend? Head to the Denver Zoo for Zoo lights

Zoo Lights is celebrating 125 years with a wild holiday extravaganza. From now until Jan. 2, 2022 wander through two million LED lights over 80-acres with fun around every corner. The event this year boasts new installations along with season favorites, such as nightly ice-carving demonstrations. There will be outdoor animal viewings for cold-weather species, and the Tropical Discovery building will be open offering access to 1,800 animals. Get your tickets today!

3. Don't care about Black Friday? Head outdoors instead

Get out, explore, and give thanks with free entry to State Parks on Black Friday with Fresh Air Friday. Fresh Air Friday encourages everyone to spend time in the great outdoors and make new memories with the people they love.

4. Enjoy the holiday season an immersive environment at Four Mile Historic Park

Visit Four Mile Historic Park’s December Delights for an evening of winter-themed immersive activities and interactive fun. From Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2022 guests will enjoy seasonal snacks and beverages, scavenger hunts, live music, ice skating, kids crafts and activities. Head here to get your tickets!

5. Love golf? How about golf in a holiday setting?

Adventure Golf presents Holiday Lights Mini Golf! Play mini golf under the grow of 100,000 magical holiday lights on all three of their golf courses. Tickets are only sold in-person at the park and reservations are not required.

6. Head to Elitch Gardnes for more holiday fun

Head to Elitch Gardens for Luminova Holidays! From Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2022, Elitch will be lit up with over three million holiday lights, a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 25-foot-tall snowman that never melts, a 200-foot-long candy cane tunnel and more! Enjoy rides, holiday-themed activities, strolling holiday entertainers, and Santa and his elves. Reservations are required and available every hour from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

7. Experience Camp Christmas in Lakewood

Journey through a winter wonderland sipping cocktails and immersing yourself in an extraordinary holiday experience with Camp Christmas. From now until Jan. 2, 2022 at Heritage Lakewood Belmark Park, stroll across a six-acre landscape filled with in lights, decorations, and music. Don’t forget to stop by Santa’s Glampsite and let him know your Christmas wish. To learn more about this festive event, including ticket information, head here.

