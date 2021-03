Actor Elliot Page is the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time Magazine.

Late last year the actor, who starred in films like "Inception" and "X-Men," announced his decision to be identified with "he" and "they" pronouns.

In the Time article, 34-year-old Page talks about his dedication to fighting transphobia not only among youth, but also in legislation.

