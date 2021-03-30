Early Cherry Blossoms Peak Points To Climate Change

It may be a pretty sight, but it's a sign of a troubling trend. The cherry blossoms have peaked early in Washington, D.C. and in Japan.

In fact, the Japanese city of Kyoto reported its earliest bloom in the last 1,200 years.

Scientists warn the early bloom is another sign of climate change.

A Columbia University climate expert says the flowering is likely caused by a mix of "enhanced heat island effect" which is cause by the increased urbanization of the environment.

Trending stories at Newsy.com