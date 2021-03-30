Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Early Cherry Blossoms Peak Points To Climate Change

Scientists warn the early bloom is another sign of climate change.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 14:38:00-04

It may be a pretty sight, but it's a sign of a troubling trend. The cherry blossoms have peaked early in Washington, D.C. and in Japan.

In fact, the Japanese city of Kyoto reported its earliest bloom in the last 1,200 years. 

Scientists warn the early bloom is another sign of climate change. 

A Columbia University climate expert says the flowering is likely caused by a mix of "enhanced heat island effect" which is cause by the increased urbanization of the environment. 

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy