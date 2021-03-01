Dr. Fauci Advises People To Take 'Whatever Vaccine Is Available'

With three vaccine options, you may be wondering, which one you should get.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says you should take whatever vaccine is available. He also says it might be more appealing to get a one-shot vaccine, but you could actually slow down the whole process if you wait.

"If I were not vaccinated now and i had a choice of getting a J & J vaccine now, but waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine is available to me as quickly as possible," Fauci said. "We want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible."

Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines require two doses and have seen higher efficacy rates in studies than Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

But Dr. Fauci and health experts say Johnson & Johnson might have had a more difficult time because its trials took place when variants were being discovered.

