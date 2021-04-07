Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Premature To Declare Victory'

The country's leading infectious disease expert is warning people to not do too much too soon.

"It's really a critical time right now because we could just as easily swing up into a surge," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "That would be a setback for public health. But that would be a psychological setback, too. It is premature to declare a victory. We've got to continue and hang in there a bit longer by continuing with the public health measures."

According to the CDC, about a third of the total population has gotten at least their first shot and one in four adults is fully vaccinated.

