Dozens Of Tornadoes Hit Southern States, One Person Killed

Dozens of tornadoes touched down across several states in the southeast yesterday.

Parts of Georgia, Florida and Alabama got the brunt of the storms yesterday. Dozens of homes were damaged and thousands were left without power in southwest Alabama.

At least one person was killed in Mississippi after at least four tornadoes touched down over Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm system headed east last night with tornado warnings issued in parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

