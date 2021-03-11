DOJ Report: Jail Population Plummeted Amid Pandemic

The U.S. jail population plummeted in 2020 because of population control methods due to the pandemic.

The Department Of Justice released a report this week saying local jails held 185,400 fewer people in June of 2020 than the year prior.

The report also showed a 44% overall drop in people jailed over misdemeanors from 2019 to 2020.

Jail population numbers haven't been this low since 1990.

People pushing for reforms hope this is the start of a new era in a country that jails more people than anywhere else in the world.

But toward the end of 2020 figures were already starting to go up.

Trending stories at Newsy.com