Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and the dogs must get their spots back by any means.

A perfect example is Luna the dog and Dill the cat. The Great Pyrenees and the domestic shorthair kitty belong to Lindsay Curtis, who posts funny TikTok videos of them, her other cat, and the farm animals belonging to her family.

On Oct. 21, Curtis captured Luna looking to curl up on her big round dog bed. Problem was, she had to navigate around Dill, who had parked himself in the center of the cushion. Solution: Luna sat on Dill.

“I know my dog did not just sit on the cat,” Lindsay Curtis captioned the original post that you can see below set to “Funny Song” by Cavendish Music.

After sitting on Dill, Luna ignores the cat’s brief protest, and then both animals suddenly turn and look into the camera at the same time.

In the original sound on the video sans music, Curtis explained she’d just been laughing at her pets, which might have gotten their attention.

TikTok users got a kick out of the cat-dog pair too.

“Ahahahaha cat looked at you like ‘You gonna do something here,'” TikTok user hayley_halz said.

“After watching this ten times I’m concluding that the only crime was that this was filmed and they felt judged,” laughed Sarah Tousignant in the video comments, to which Curtis replied, “That’s totally it too.”

Luna is actually very patient with her cat siblings and often shares her bed, as seen in this other video posted by Curtis.

After WeRateDogs’ Instagram account reshared the original video of Luna sitting on Dill, the dog and cat antics got a huge boost in views and comments. It now has over 4.4 million likes and 36,700 comments.

It helped that WeRateDogs added some context to the clip pointing out that the bed belonged to Luna the Dog and the cat was the real interloper.

“14/10 she did nothing wrong,” joked the account.

As for her pets’ video going viral, Curtis was surprised.

“Didn’t expect this to blow up. This was the first time I got this on camera. She’s only done it once before but usually would just sit beside him,” she commented on her own post. “I think she miscalculated where she sat this time and just sorta sat on him.”

If you’d like more dog and cat antics on video, here’s one of Dill batting at Luna’s ear as she ignores him.

And after Dill got neutered, Luna made sure to comfort her cat sibling.

We love how these two coexist so well with each other even when getting in each other’s space!

