DHS Secretary Mayorkas Says Border Situation Is Under Control

Alejandro Mayorkas said he will not revive a Trump-era practice of immediately sending minors back across the border.
Posted at 10:44 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 00:44:00-04

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the situation at the southwest border is difficult and the government is working around the clock to manage it. 

According to CBS News, more than 13,000 migrant children are in U.S. custody, and thousands have been detained longer than the 72-hour legal limit. 

Mayorkas said he will not revive a Trump-era practice of immediately sending minors back across the border. But President Biden, speaking to ABC News on Tuesday, urged potential migrants: "Don't come over."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

