Deb Haaland Confirmed As Interior Secretary

History has been made. The Senate confirmed Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico as Interior Secretary.

She's the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Haaland was confirmed 51-40, which is the slimmest margin so far for President Biden's cabinet nominees. Haaland will lead a department that makes decisions affecting nearly 500 federally recognized tribes.

"The confirmation of Deb Haaland is amazing," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "It's a huge step forward and now it creates a government that more embodies the full richness and diversity of this country."

Some Republican senators criticized Haaland's views on drilling as extreme and are against her supporting the Green New Deal. But four Republican senators voted to confirm her.

