Cuomo Denies Inappropriate Touching Of Female Aide

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying the newest sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Times Union of Albany reports an unnamed female aide said Cuomo asked her to come to the governor's mansion and then groped her.

In a statement Cuomo said he has never done anything like that.

She's the sixth woman to make sexual harassment claims against Cuomo.

A protest was held outside of Gov. Cuomo's office in Manhattan calling for his resignation. Police made several arrests after some protesters ignored their orders to stop blocking traffic.

Trending stories at Newsy.com