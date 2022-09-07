The Cricut Explore Air 2 Will Help You Unleash Your Creative Side

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cricut calls the Cricut Explore Air 2 “the original dream machine” — and if you’re at all creative, you’ll probably agree. Basically a smart electronic cutting machine, a Cricut is a great tool for crafting, whether you’re looking to create personalized labels, T-shirts with iron-on-transfers or cool-looking home decor. It’s a much more versatile machine than you might realize.

The possibilities with a Cricut seem endless for homes, classrooms and businesses. Parents can use them to create Halloween costumes and crib mobiles while teachers can design interactive learning boards for their students. Some use them to repurpose empty jars and other household items, or create products that they then sell on places like Etsy.

If you are in the market for a new Cricut machine or want to dabble in your own DIY crafts, you can get one on Amazon today.

Currently ranked as Amazon’s Choice in Scrapbooking Die-Cut Machines, the neat and compact Cricut Explore Air 2 is available for $199. This popular device lets you tackle all kinds of DIY projects. Cut over 100 materials, including thick leather, using four tools for cutting, writing and scoring.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 comes with a trial subscription to the app Design Space, which pairs with the machine through wireless Bluetooth connectivity. It features an image library and ideas from community members and lets you create your own custom designs. You’ll also get the brand’s Premium Fine-Point Blade to be used in the machine, a fine point black pen, a light-grip machine map, a welcome book, USB cable, power adapter and 50 ready-to-make projects.

You’ll also want to get some additional items so you can get started with your Cricut machine right away. Accessories like a bonded-fabric blade, foil-transfer tool, deep-point blade and a scoring stylus offer more options. Cricut basic tools, cutting mats, transfer tape and other items can help make the creative process even easier — and can be purchased from third-party companies as well.

This Cricut machine has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 28,400 users. Its fans say it’s durable, versatile, and easy to use.

One user named Carleen said this machine is now her “new favorite hobby” and that it’s the best Prime purchase she’s made. She said, “Very versatile as far as projects you can do. Most of my projects are cute keychains, T-shirts, canvas bags and bottle stickers!”

While the Cricut Explore Air 2 is the original standard model, you can upgrade to Cricut’s Explore 3 or go for the “ultimate smart cutting machine” line with the Maker. You could also consider Cricut machines with a bit less versatility but a better price point for beginners — like the Cricut Joy. It all depends on your personal needs. Here are a few to consider:

The Cricut Maker, which is being offered right now on Amazon from third-party sellers for $248.49 and up, lets you cut more than 300 different materials — everything from delicate paper to matboard and leather. Compatible with 13 different tools and even more materials, this Cricut machine increases the creative possibilities. The Maker comes with its own set of powerful blades, pens and scoring tools and 50 free ready-to-make projects, including 25 sewing patterns.

With more than 18,000 global ratings and an average score of 4.8 out of 5 stars, the machine boasts 16,000+ 5-star reviews! Users found it durable, giftable and a great value for the money.

If creating bespoke tote bags, pillows, aprons or T-shirts is more your jam, this heat press will have you crafting to your heart’s content. Currently on sale for $129.99 (that’s 31% off the list price!), the Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine in a mint color provides professional-grade heat transfers in a snap. Get prints to stick even after several washes.

The 9-by-9-inch machine offers heat control up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and is great for regular-sized projects. It has more than 36,000 global ratings and comes highly rated with an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

“I have been using an iron for heat transfer vinyl for years. I bought this and my only regret is not having bought it sooner,” user Gregory R. said. “It heats up faster, maintains its heat better, is more accurate in regulating temperature, has more even heat distribution and is much safer.”

Currently Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Heat Press Machines, this Cricut machine is well-liked because it heats up quickly and is sturdy and easy to use. Several users referred to it as a “game changer.”

Best for heat-pressing small objects such as hats, shoes, stuffed animals and onesies, the Cricut EasyPress Mini is designed for oddly-shaped projects (think curves and contours). You can run it between buttons and use it across seams. The pocket-sized heat press is easy to handle and comfortable to grip. It also comes with a precision tip for additional control.

With a heat capacity of up to 400 degrees, it has three heat settings for iron-on and infusible ink projects. It weighs less than two pounds and comes with an a smaller price of $49.99. We like that after a period of inactivity, its auto-shutoff feature kicks in and powers it down.

The Cricut EasyPress Mini also has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars rating. Users found it better than using an iron because it offers more flexibility and is more lightweight.

“Highly recommend if your [sic] needing something small to work with,” tara nau said. “I use this to make my keychains and small parts in shirts and shoes! I love using this versus heating up my big easy press.”

Axel Soliz agreed this device is a hit, calling it small but mighty.

“I figured this size and price was most affordable for me for the small things I wanted to do but when using the heating guide for this I found it’s possible to use this same mini for T-shirts,” the reviewer said. “Highly recommend this for small and medium projects!”

Is one of these Cricut machines your key to amazing projects? If so, here’s a crafty playroom idea for kids that you can create using this handy device!

