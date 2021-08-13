Cozy Up In This Crochet Taco Blanket Complete With All The Toppings

What is it about tacos that make them so terrific? Maybe it’s how we can fill them with a variety of meats, cheeses and toppings to create our own perfect meal. Or perhaps it’s the way a hard or soft taco shell wraps around all of that deliciousness that makes tacos a top-rated comfort food.

But, we’ve found a taco that literally redefines comfort food. How? Imagine having a taco so large and inviting, it practically calls you to wrap yourself inside of it. Yes, we’re talking about a taco blanket and if you crochet, you can now make your own — thanks to a clever Etsy creator.

We’ve heard of wrapping ourselves in blankets like a burrito, but this taco might fill our snuggling needs even better.

Etsy shop owner Raechel Mayfield of CraftyMomandDad whipped up this blanket pattern for those of us who can’t contain our taco love to just the kitchen. The Taco Blanket Pattern creates an item that measures 88 inches long by 46 inches wide. That’s a taco large enough to fill with a full-sized adult! But, clearly, your taco-crazy kids will love it, too.

The “no-guilt” taco blanket is the ultimate deluxe taco. You’ve got your taco meat, cheese, lettuce and even sour cream all tucked into a traditional yellow corn shell. What more could you ask for from a taco that you can wrap yourself in?

Mayfield designed this crocheted taco blanket with beginners in mind. So, even if you’re new to crochet, you can complete this project. Simple stitches including the slip stitch, half-double crochet and post stitch make up the pattern. Even in the pattern listing, Mayfield gives lots of notes and tips to make this blanket a manageable project for newer stitchers.

For just $5.50, you get the full, instant digital download pattern that you can access from your computer, tablet or even a smartphone. Currently, Mayfield lists only the large size pattern but said she plans on posting more sizes soon.

You can also find similar patterns from Etsy sellers like The WIP Window, which offers a Taco Supreme Crochet Blanket Pattern for babies and small children. If you’re looking for a pillow to go with your blanket, check out the Crochet Pattern Taco Pillow from MyFingersFly.

Are you ready to make your personal, wearable taco? It looks like the perfect crafting project for the upcoming fall season!

