COVID Variants Make Up 51% Of New York City Cases

Two variants make up more than half the new cases being reported in New York City.

Experts say those new strains, first found in the U.K. and New York City, may be more contagious than the original.

While New York City officials say the U.K. variant isn't any more deadly than the strains seen before, the British government said it's "likely" more lethal.

Officials in New York are asking people to keep doing what they've been doing — wearing masks, washing hands and distancing.

