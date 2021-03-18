Court TV: Chauvin Trial Back On Track After Early Setbacks

After a few setbacks this week jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin is back on track.

Yesterday, the judge dismissed two seated jurors because they couldn't be fair and impartial after the news of the record setting $27 million civil settlement between city of Minneapolis in the family of George Floyd.

But yesterday, two new jurors were seated in the case and this morning, the judge heard additional arguments on whether or not to allow key prosecution testimony for Dr. Sarah Vinson.

“If I grant your motion and allow Dr. Vinson to testify as to claustrophobia anxiety, panic attacks have these results or manifestations and that they include shortness of breath, essentially, giving the state reason to argue that the jury should infer that it was a genuine and anxiety response not active resisting," said Judge Peter Cahill. "Don't I also have to then allow the defense to talk about May 6th?”

Judge Cahill said that he will rule on the scope of Dr. Vinson's testimony tomorrow morning, as well as a key issue for the defense whether or not George Floyd's prior arrest for 2019 will be in front of this jury. Also pending in the court is a motion to continue by the defense and a motion to change venue by the defense. All of those decisions will be expected tomorrow morning as jury selection continues today.

