Court TV: 10 Jurors Seated In Chauvin Trial

The tenth juror has been selected in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Juror number 89 is a cardiac nurse. She's a Caucasian female in her 50s and here's a little bit about what she had to say about Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson: "How do you think your professional background impacts or influences how you may look at video evidence or medical evidence?"

Juror 89: "I recognize the amount of time that a person can be without air before they're unconscious."

So far, the jury is made up of five men and five women with a diverse array of occupation as well as ethnicity.

But tomorrow, on Friday, we're expecting big developments when Judge Peter Cahill rules on several items first, about whether a forensic psychiatrist’s testimony will be allowed in the trial and rulings based on whether George Floyd's May 2019 arrest will come before this jury.

Other outstanding motions include a motion from the defense to continue this case and to change the venue based on pretrial publicity.

All of that is happening as jury selection continues here in the trial of Derek Chauvin. A jury of 14 is required; that's 12 with two alternates.

