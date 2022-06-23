6 clever tips for a great night’s sleep

Many of us struggle with sleep from time to time. Between drinking too much caffeine, eating certain foods and family or work struggles, routinely getting a good night’s rest can feel like an uphill battle.

Still, quality sleep is something worth striving for. Aside from waking up more energized, good sleep can help you focus the following day, keep your mood up and protect your overall health. Getting enough sleep lowers our risk for serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, helps us get sick less often and keeps us from feeling irritable.

Adults generally need seven or more hours of sleep every night, although it’s not only about obtaining the full amount. If you wake up and still feel like you’re not rested, you might not be achieving quality sleep. It might be time to make a few minor adjustments to your sleep space and your lifestyle.

Here are six ways to help you drift off to dreamland and wake fully rested.

Manage Your Stress

Get ready for the next day by setting priorities and getting organized, because having too many worries on your mind when you go to bed can wreck your sleep. Meditation and yoga can help keep stress from getting out of hand. Talking to a therapist can also help take a load off.

Revamp Your Bedroom

Are there certain elements in your bedroom that don’t work for you in the middle of the night? Does the moon shine through your curtains, brightening your room? Blackout curtains can help. If street sounds are an issue, a white noise machine, or even the hum of an air purifier or bedside fan, can drown distracting sounds out.

If you regularly wake up feeling warm, you might want to opt for a special mattress topper that works to regulate your body temp. The best cooling mattress topper will reduce trapped body heat and eliminate motion transfer, letting you snooze peacefully even when your partner rolls over or gets up.

Stick With A Schedule—Even On Weekends

It sounds so simple because it is. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on Friday and Saturday nights. Consistency reinforces your body’s sleep-wake cycle.

Nap Wisely

We get it, a long nap sounds amazing sometimes, but try to limit naps to once per day, for one hour or less, and don’t nap in the late afternoon. This goes back to preserving that precious sleep schedule.

Get Moving While Awake

Regular exercise, ideally outside and before dinner, can help your body unwind once it hits the mattress. Shoot for movement daily, but if your day’s gone awry, don’t try to pack it in right before bedtime, when it can be counterproductive.

Be Mindful Of What You Consume

If you’ve ever tried to go to sleep with an overwhelmingly full belly, you already know the discomfort can keep you up. Try not to overdo it at dinner. The same goes for nightcaps and cigarettes. Alcohol might make you feel more tired at first, but it can disrupt your sleep several hours afterward and the stimulating effects of nicotine take time to wear off.

Don’t wreck your rest by making rookie mistakes. Coffee after dinner, napping after 3 p.m. and letting your worries get the best of you can toss all your hard work out the window. Instead, swap your after-dinner coffee with decaf tea, lay down for a snooze just after lunch and keep a pad of paper and pen next to your bed to purge worries.

Do you already follow any of these tips for a great night’s sleep?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.