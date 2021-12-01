Channing Tatum Confirmed That ‘Magic Mike 3’ Is Happening

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fans of the “Magic Mike” film series got an early holiday gift this week when franchise star Channing Tatum confirmed a third movie is in the works!

Tatum, who starred as stripper Mike Lane in the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 and its sequel “Magic Mike XXL” in 2015, shared a photo on his social media channels revealing the cover page of the script in progress. The working script title appears as “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” and two familiar names from the previous films are at the helm of the project: writer Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two scripts, and director Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film in the series.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum posted on Nov. 29, tagging streaming service HBO Max.

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Tatum also told Variety that “Magic Mike XXL” director Gregory Jacobs will co-produce the film with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

“Magic Mike’s Last Stand” will not hit the big screen of movie theaters, though. Instead, we’ll be able to watch on our TV screens at home — the movie will debut on HBO Max.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum said in a statement to Variety. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

The first two “Magic Mike” movies were wildly successful at the box office, with nearly $300 million earned at box offices worldwide, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

“Magic Mike Live,” a stage show, also emerged in the wake of the series’ popularity. The show will launch a North American tour starting April 6, 2022, in Nashville.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images

No other details about “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” were shared by Tatum or WarnerMedia, including the anticipated premiere date and if other stars from previous “Magic Mike” movies such as Matthew McConaughey and Matt Bomer will return for the third film.

If you’re looking for some new “Magic Mike” content right away, though, check out the upcoming HBO Max original series “Finding Magic Mike,” a reality show that puts “10 regular guys who ‘have lost their magic’ through a Magic Mike Live BootCamp … with one being crowned the real Magic Mike.” The series begins streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 16.

