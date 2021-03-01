CDC Urges States To Keep Restrictions

States are beginning to ease their COVID restrictions as cases drop.

But in some areas, they're lifting restrictions entirely, including mask mandates capacity limits.

The CDC says it's still too early and eliminating restrictions puts people at risk with potential variants spreading.

"We're watching these concerning data very closely to see where they go over the next few days but it is important to remember where we are in the pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. "Things are tenuous. Now is not the time to relax restrictions."

Both Democratic and Republican governors have recently loosened guidelines for their states. Republican governors in Iowa and Montana lifted mask mandates last month. And Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is considering removing COVID restrictions altogether.

