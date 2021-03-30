CDC Says 36% Of Adults Have Received 1 Dose Of Vaccine

More than 36% of adults in the U.S. have at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

And some good news yesterday about the effectiveness of just that first shot.

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna reduced the risk of infection from the virus by 80% two weeks after the first dose, according to a new study. That goes up to 90% two weeks after the second shot.

The study looked at 4,000 health care workers and first responders over a period from mid-December to mid-March.

Health officials stress you should get both doses if you get either of these vaccines.

Trending stories at Newsy.com