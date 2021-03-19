CDC Eases Distancing Guidelines For Schools

The CDC is easing its social distancing guidelines for schools.

The updated recommendations call for just three feet of separation between elementary students in classrooms, as opposed to six feet, as long as proper precautions are taken, such as mask wearing.

Also, no need for plastic barriers between seats and the guidance says students should still stay six feet apart in common areas.

And the three-feet rule can be applied to middle-and-high schoolers in locations without a high risk of infection.

"Because COVID-19 is spread more likely among older students, CDC recommends middle and high school students should be at least six feet apart in communities where COVID-19 risk is high, unless cohorting is possible," CDC director Rochelle Walenksy said.

The announcement on schools comes on the same day the U.S. reached President Biden's goal of 100 million vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in his first 100 days.

