CDC Chief Says Racism Is 'Serious Public Health Threat'

Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the fact that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color points to a larger problem.

"Racism is a serious public health threat that directly affects the well-being of millions of Americans," she said in a statement. "As a result, it affects the health of our entire nation.

She said it goes beyond discrimination based on race or ethnicity and impacts where a person can live, worship and gather.

She said the CDC will study the impact of how racism affects health and implement solutions to address it.

The agency also launched a new website to serve as a space for information on its efforts and dialogue on the issue.

