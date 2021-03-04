CDC Chief Opposes Lifting COVID Restrictions

Some states started easing COVID restrictions yesterday.

Biden administration health officials are warning against those rollbacks and encouraging Americans to continue practicing pandemic safety measures.

"Fatigue is winning, and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "All the while, we are just on the verge of capitalizing on the culmination of a historic scientific success, the ability to vaccinate the country in just a matter of three or four more months."

The country's seven-day average of vaccines administered topped 2 million per day for the first time.

Almost 53 million people in the U.S. have gotten their first shot. That's about 16% of the population.

