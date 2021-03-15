Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

California's Largest Counties Move Toward Phased Reopening

California has allowed for Los Angeles County and Orange County to move into a less restrictive tier of the state's reopening plan.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 11:49:00-04

Businesses in two of California's largest counties will be able to reopen with fewer restrictions starting Monday.

Los Angeles County and Orange County have moved into a less restrictive tier of the state's reopening plan. Indoor dining and theaters will open at 25% capacity and retail businesses at 50%. Gyms and fitness centers can open indoors at 10%.

The state allowed Los Angeles County to make the move after 2 million vaccine doses were administered in vulnerable communities. 

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy