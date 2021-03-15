California's Largest Counties Move Toward Phased Reopening

Businesses in two of California's largest counties will be able to reopen with fewer restrictions starting Monday.

Los Angeles County and Orange County have moved into a less restrictive tier of the state's reopening plan. Indoor dining and theaters will open at 25% capacity and retail businesses at 50%. Gyms and fitness centers can open indoors at 10%.

The state allowed Los Angeles County to make the move after 2 million vaccine doses were administered in vulnerable communities.

