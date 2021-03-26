CA Gov. Newsom Says Vaccine Available to All Adults in April

In less than a month, anyone 16 and over living in California will be eligible for a COVID vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced — starting in April — anyone 50 and over will be able to get vaccinated.

And that'll be extended to everyone over the age of 16 by April 15.

Newsom says the state will get 2.5 million doses weekly at the start of next month and 3 million doses weekly by the second half of the month.

Minnesota is opening eligibility by early next week.

Everyone 16 and older living in the state will be eligible to get vaccinated for COVID starting March 30.

Minnesota is also expecting a big increase in supply next month.

