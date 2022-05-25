You can buy these best-selling foldable treadmills on Amazon for less than $400

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Regular exercise and staying healthy go hand in hand — and walking and running are ideal activities for engaging in both. Running burns a significant amount of calories in a short period of time, while walking offers its own slew of health benefits.

At home, having a treadmill makes this kind of exercise possible 24/7. That is, if you’re lucky enough to have an entire room that can be turned into a personal gym. Treadmills allow you to walk or run anytime you’d like. You don’t have to deal with weather swings or traffic. Plus, working out at home is much easier to fit into your schedule. Of course, not everyone has that kind of room in their house.

Foldable treadmills are great options for people who want to work out at home but are small on space. Bonus use: If you have a standing desk, you can use one of these treadmills to walk while you work. These foldable treadmills can fit in closets and underutilized spaces, like under the stairs, when they aren’t in use.

What’s more, you can get one without breaking the bank. Amazon has two highly-rated, foldable treadmills on Amazon that are less than $400.

The Urevo 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill can be used for running or it can be placed under a standing desk and used in walking mode. The five-layered non-slip running belt has built-in gel support designed to absorb shock and provide cushioning for muscles, knees and joints. It comes with an LED display and remote control so you can keep track of your speed, time, distance and calories. It also has a slot to hold your phone.

With more than 2,000 reviews, this foldable treadmill comes highly rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars. Many people said they would recommend it and that it’s easy to use. One customer said he’s been using it every day and is currently training his puppies to walk on it when the weather outside is bad. Several other purchasers liked it as a way of walking while working at a standing desk. Find this treadmill on Amazon for $329.99 (currently marked down 13%).

The XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill gives you bang for your buck, but it won’t take up a lot of space. With 12 preset programs, 3 manual incline settings and simple knobs to fold and unfold the deck, it’s easy to see why people favor this piece of equipment.

Crafted with a cushioned 16 by 50-inch walking/running surface that can handle people of all sizes with various stride lengths, reviewers found this foldable treadmill durable and easy to use. In fact, more than 15,000 people have purchased it and it features an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. More than 80 users found it to be a great treadmill for its price of $366.51 and said they’d “highly recommend” it.

Will you be opting in on a foldable treadmill in the near future? If so, one of these two deals will help keep your workout goals within reach without hurting your budget.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.