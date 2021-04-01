You Can Now Buy Dolly Parton-Inspired Ice Cream

Whether in an office or from home, if you’ve been working 9-5 throughout this wild year, you’re going to want to check out this new Dolly Parton-inspired treat that is sure to make the end of a long workday much, much better.

The brand-new Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is inspired by the Queen of Country herself, and it’s reminiscent of a dessert you’d find at a potluck or barbecue. The subtly sweet and tangy cream cheese ice cream is filled with layers of salty pretzel streusel and lipstick-red strawberry sauce.

Not only does the ice cream sound delicious, but it will also benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie officially goes on sale on April 8, but it’s extremely limited and there is no saying how quickly it will sell out. Your best chance at getting your hands on a pint is to sign up to receive email alerts, then head to Jeni’s website to order it when it comes in stock at noon Eastern. There is a limit of two pints per purchase.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

If you can’t get your hands on the ice cream or are just looking for more Dolly in your life, there are plenty of ways right now. Parton announced the launch of a line of clothing, accessories and housewares in 2019 and released a kitchen collection with Williams Sonoma last Christmas.

While no longer available, the kitchen collection included everything from a Christmas oven mitt and potholder set, child’s apron and cookie cutter set that included eight stainless steel cookie cutters shaped like a guitar, log cabin, musical note, butterfly, star, angel, wreath and Christmas tree.

While it may be the first Dolly Parton-inspired ice cream on the market, the Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream is far from the only dessert inspired by a celebrity.

Serendipity Brands recently partnered with Warner Bros. to create four new flavors inspired by movies and TV shows, including “Friends.” The new Central Perk Coffee Almond Fudge ice cream is named after the show’s iconic coffee shop and is (of course) coffee-flavored. It has a fudge swirl and dark chocolate-covered almonds.

The brand is also making “The Goonies” Sloth & Chunk Rocky Rooooaad?, “Caddyshack” Gopher Tracks and “A Christmas Story” Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae.

Serendipity Brands

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.