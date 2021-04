Prices at grocery stores have been on the rise lately, and a new report says that's unlikely to change. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly consumer price index Tuesday. It shows the price of fruits and vegetables has gone up 2% since February. Meat, fish, and eggs have likewise gone up by a little less than 1%. Experts say stockpiling and supply disruption amid the pandemic have been driving those prices up.

