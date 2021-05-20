Spring weather makes for the perfect time to kick off grill season

Temperatures are rising. The grass is turning green. And spring is in the air.

It’s time to take advantage of the 80-degree days, fire up the grill, throw some burgers, brats and dogs on, and enjoy all that Colorado has to offer. In order to make the most of this time, however, there are a few keys to kicking off grilling season in style.

The Hardware

Of course, the most important decision for any serious grillmaster is the grill itself. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices, however.

Don’t be. There are great options for any budget. Here’s a list of some of the best models, from high-end to more budget-friendly, that will do the trick this weekend and throughout the summer.

The Fuel

The next key decision any griller will need to make is about their fuel source. Do they go with propane or charcoal? Each has its pros and cons.

Propane grills make barbecuing easy, as heating the grill is just a knob turn away. And when the propane tank runs low, simply order a new one online from a service like Cynch, which offers home delivery on any schedule, with no long-term commitments. They drop off a new tank and take away the old one. It’s easy to order and even easier to get it delivered.

Charcoal grills usually cost less, but they require extra prep time for heating, a supply of briquettes and a lighter. Food grilled on charcoal tends to have a different flavor than food grilled on propane, so it’s all a matter of preference.

The Tools

Those late-round picks provide the role players for any team. On the grilling front, the equivalent is the items a grillmaster uses to help put the grill to the best use.

It’s the little things that matter. A spatula and tongs are needed for turning and checking food while it’s grilling. Avoid using a grill fork for meats, as piercing the exterior will let juices escape.

Best Reviews recommends choosing stainless steel utensils, as they’ll be “sturdy and durable enough for years of use.” Also check the length of the utensils to make sure they fit with the setup of the grill.

“Extra long, heat-resistant handles are designed to place a good amount of distance between your hands and the heat of the flames,” Best Reviews explained.

Some grill sets come with their own storage cases, which is handy for keeping tools together and portable for heading to your next tailgate party. Also, look for dishwasher-safe tools to make cleanup easy.

Other tools that could enhance the grilling experience include a food thermometer, a meat injector kit, heat-resistant silicone gloves and a propane tank scale, which helps you estimate how much propane is left in the tank.

The Clean Up

Once the good times come to an end and everyone has enjoyed the fruits of the grillmaster’s labors, it’s time to clean the grill so it’s ready for the next big sporting event. There’s a right way and a wrong way, which will make the difference when it comes to future success.

First, allow the grill to cool completely and, if there’s a propane tank, turn off the gas supply before cleaning. A grill brush with wire bristles, a metal scraper and scouring pads will be needed to get rid of all the cooking grime.

The grates, metal plates and burner coverings can usually be removed and scrubbed with a wire bristle brush. Some grills also have removable drip pans, which makes it easy to scrape debris and grease out with a metal scraper.

Next, use a scouring pad or sponge dipped in soapy water to wipe down and remove the rest of the grime. The more thoroughly a grill is cleaned, the less chance it’ll end up with corroded grill parts down the road.

The Next Time

