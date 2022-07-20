If the money is tight and you have a poor credit score, don’t despair. There is no shame in turning to personal loan lenders, but you might be in a vulnerable position, so never rush and make sure you contact only reputable bad-credit borrowers.

If you want the fastest answer, MoneyMutual is the best online lender site for quick loans. They offer fair terms, loans up to $5,000, and have served over 2,000,000 people so far.

But if you want to take it a step at a time, we sifted through the entire market, weeded out all the sub-par companies, and now present you with the 10 best payday loans online for bad credit.

Let’s find your ideal solution!

Best Payday Loans Online for Bad Credit:

MoneyMutual : Best quick loans overall

: Best quick loans overall Funds Joy : Easiest payday loan requests

: Easiest payday loan requests CashUSA : Loans up to $10,000

: Loans up to $10,000 BadCreditLoans : Low minimum credit score requirement

: Low minimum credit score requirement PersonalLoans : Highly convenient to use

: Highly convenient to use 24/7 Dollar Loan : Fastest urgent loan approval

: Fastest urgent loan approval 247FastFund.com : $5,000 emergency loans with bad credit score

: $5,000 emergency loans with bad credit score BetterLoansMutual.com : Easy connection with payday lenders

: Easy connection with payday lenders 247CreditNow.com : Bigger loans with low credit score

: Bigger loans with low credit score iCashLoans.com: Best for smaller personal loans



1. MoneyMutual: Best Quick Payday Loans Online for Bad Credit

Pros:

Over 2 mil customers

5-minute application, 2-minute approval

$5,000 loans available

No origination fee



Cons:

Unavailable in 3 US states



MoneyMutual is our No. 1 pick for emergency loans. You can take out emergency loans from just $100 all the way up to $5,000.

MoneyMutual is one of the few lending platforms that boasts over 2,000,000 customers served, and the reviews and satisfaction rates are top-notch.

The website is intuitive and easy to follow. You will notice the application form instantly the moment you load the site, and it will only take you 5 minutes to enter all the required data.

Once you hit the submit button, you will receive a reply within just a couple of minutes. After you check the terms and accept the offer, the money will reach your account within 24 hours.

If you have a low credit score, MoneyMutual is ideal for medium- and smaller-sized loans. If that poor credit score improves, you will likely become eligible for better interest rates for $1k loans.

We appreciate that no origination fee is involved and that the platform doesn't care much about your credit score. However, you can't use MoneyMutual if you are in NY, CT, or IL.

When it comes to interest rates, they vary from one lender to another, so we recommend giving it a go and seeing for yourself.

Finally, the MoneyMutual customer service is top-notch. The platform has an FAQ library, and if you contact the support representatives, they are polite, responsive, and well-versed in all topics regarding installment loans.

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $5k

APR Ranges: Varies between lenders

2. Funds Joy: Easiest Online Cash Advance Service

Pros:

Easiest application around

No origination fees

Loans up to $5,000

Approvals are swift



Cons:

Phone support not available



If you are not the most tech-savvy individual, don't worry, Funds Joy is here to help. This platform sports a modern, clean design that's a breeze to navigate through.

More importantly, it lays out all the info in a clear, straightforward manner, with no hidden fees and catches.

After you start the application process, you can choose between $200 and $5,000. While a small fraction of users would appreciate $100 loans, the available range meets the target for most people.

Interest rates are usually in the 4.99% to 450% range, and the approval process is reasonably fast, taking up to 10 minutes in most cases.

While applying, the website will require you to show your routing number, state ID, and more documents and data. If you have them all readily available, the application process will be shorter.

If any issues occur, you can contact the customer service over email. They tend to reply within 24 hours. And while the site's representatives are professional and polite, we would like it if phone support lines were available for instant communication and faster replies.

Before contacting the support team, we recommend checking the FAQ library to see if it has the answer to your question.

The database of lenders is vast, and most of them are flexible, increasing the ease of use and making those monthly payments down the line.

Minimum Loan Amount: $200

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR Ranges: 4.99% - 450%

3. CashUSA: Online Payday Loans of Up to $10,000

Pros:

$10,000 loans

72 months to pay back the loan

Fast approvals

Soft credit checks only



Cons:

Higher requirements for minimum credit score

Dated looks



If you need emergency loans up to $10,000, we recommend CashUSA. Although the website design is dated, the fundamentals are solid, and the loan offers are top-notch. It‘s more than enough for us to get past the looks - not to mention that the platform is still safe.

The minimum amount you can loan is $500, which is a bit too much for some but mostly acceptable.

When it comes to paying your loan back, you can take up to 72 months to return the money, which is 6 years.

If you require bad-credit loans, they are one of the most popular options on the site and only require minutes for approval. The application process is relatively simple and won't take more than 10-15 minutes of your time.

The company only does soft credit checks. If you want to return your money ASAP, the minimum repayment period is 90 days.

Note that you need to have a 579 credit score to apply for an urgent loan on the site, which is higher than some of the other options, but still fair.

Customer service is available via phone or email. The support representatives are highly knowledgeable and won't waste a moment of your time. It's useful info only.

Finally, interest rates are excellent, typically ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%.

Minimum Loan Amount: $500

Maximum Loan Amount: $10,000

APR Ranges: 5.99% - 35.99%.

4. BadCreditLoans: Payday Advance Loans for Bad Credit

Pros:

Accepts under-500 credit score

Zero collateral

Fair interest rates

Student loans available

Cons:

Max loans $1,000 for under-500 credit score

Lacking BBB accreditation

Even if your credit rating falls under 500, there is still a loan option, and it's called BadCreditLoans.

This place lives up to its name by offering genuinely bad-credit loans up to $10,000 starting at $500.

Interest rates vary between 5.99% and 35.99%, which is good, but you should know that if your credit score is indeed below 500, you can only take out up to $1,000.

The application process is easy and only requires basic info, and it only takes 2 minutes to get an approval. You can expect the loan funds in your account one business day after the approval.

The platform is up to date with the latest web-design trends and sports a clean, modern design that is not only easy on the eyes but also easy for navigation.

If any issues pop up, you can contact the support agents through a dedicated phone line or send an email. The team replies swiftly, often within a single business day, always providing genuinely helpful information in our experience.

And while the platform lacks BBB accreditation, we love that no collateral is required and that you can even take out student loans. Not many lenders are willing to accept students, and they’re welcomed with arms wide open on BadCreditLoans.

Minimum Loan Amount: $500

Maximum Loan Amount: $10,000

APR Ranges: 5.99% - 35.99%

5. PersonalLoans: Easiest Personal Loans

Pros:

Top-notch design

Up to $35k loans

Funding takes a single business day

Wide lender variety

Cons:

Loans under $1,000 are not available

Origination fee

If you need a high-value loan ASAP, Personal Loans is another valid option. While we don't really like that it's not possible to take out anything less than $1k on this site, the upper limit goes to $35k, which is a significant sum when discussing emergency loans.

As another bonus, zero collateral is required, and the lenders' database is quite massive compared to most emergency lenders.

The application process is slightly more comprehensive but still only requires no more than 15 minutes of your time.

Once approved, the money will reach your bank within a business day.

You can pay the loan back in 3 months, or stretch it out across 72 months. Interest rates vary between 5.99% and 35.99%.

Navigating PersonalLoans is a breeze. Every site section is within your grasp and requires no more than a click or two to reach.

Customer service is professional and replies swiftly to all inquiries. The design is among the best in business.

We love that all essential features are highlighted right on the front page. You can access the application form right at the top, and the table with examples of the APR range for personal loans is a very welcome addition.

Minimum Loan Amount: $1,000

Maximum Loan Amount: $35,000

APR Ranges: 5.99% - 35.99%

6. 24/7 Dollar Loan: For Quick Loans Online

Pros:

Extremely-fast approvals, only 60 seconds

Loans up to $1,000

Easy navigation

Entrepreneur loans

Cons:

Not enough educational resources



24/7DollarLoan is a valid option for emergency loans because they are the fastest to approve requests.

You can take out up to $1k with pretty basic conditions, including that you are at least 18 years old and earn $800 or more per month.

We love how entrepreneurs are welcome on the site under similar terms as regular users. You only need to be 18+ and have proof that your monthly income crosses $800. Many users appreciate that businesses are included in the mix.

The platform charges no origination fee, whereas the interest rates vary from one lender to another.

We mentioned that loan approvals are fast, so what speed are we talking about here? Well, 60 seconds or less. Wow!

The website design is clean and clear of clutter. However, we would like to see more educational resources on board and a more comprehensive FAQ library. The library is decent, but nothing to write home about.

However, the support team is on par with the best emergency loan platforms, offering detailed, non-automated replies in 24 hours in most cases.

If you're looking for a smaller emergency loan, the minimum account you can take out is $100.

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000

APR Ranges: Varies between loan lenders

7. 247FastFund.com: $5,000 Urgent Loans With Bad Credit Score

Pros:

Up-to-date design

Loans up to $5,000

Quality FAQ library

They accept bad credit scores

Cons:

No phone customer service



Another option we can recommend for emergency loans is 24/7 Fast Funds. This platform stands out with quality customer service while covering the fundamentals of a high-quality online lender.

Loan amounts start at just $100 and go up to $5,000. This is the standard among lending sites, and so are the interest rates offered by direct lenders.

The platform has a modern design that's straightforward and easy to navigate. You won't have trouble finding the best solution.

Speaking of which, the process of applying for a loan is exceptionally smooth. You can compare it to a questionnaire with several steps. The process starts with setting the loan amounts and then offering other information.

A cool detail we noticed is the progress bar. It's located at the top of the application form and allows you to know how much work is left in front of you before the application is through.

The FAQ section is solid and offers answers to questions users genuinely ask. We would appreciate a dedicated phone number to reach customer service, but the quality of the FAQ library makes up for it, at least to an extent.

If you need to reach out to support agents, they are available through email. You will receive a response within 24 hours in most cases, and the reps are knowledgeable on all topics related to bad-credit loans, payday loans, and more.

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR Ranges: Varies between lenders

8. BetterLoansMutual.com: Easy Connection With Emergency Loan Lenders

Pros:

You can take out up to $5,000 in loans

Loans available as low as $100

Easy to directly connect with lenders

Navigation is a breeze

Easy to use

Cons:

No dedicated customer service phone number



We recommend BetterLoansMutual for its convenience. This platform has everything a top-notch online lender should have.

Apart from the convenience, the site has everything a solid online lender needs. Loans range between $100 and $5,000, while interest rates vary between direct lenders you are assigned to.

Speaking of lenders, it is pretty easy to connect with potential lenders. Repay terms, APR, and all the loan conditions are nicely displayed and easy to check.

When you're ready to start applying for a loan, the website keeps it simple and asks no unnecessary questions. Every step of the way is concise, on-point, and wastes no time whatsoever.

Some of the information you will need to submit is your wage info, employment information, and not a whole lot beyond that.

Once the loan is approved, you can expect the money in your account in one business day. You won't find many bells and whistles here, but the platform keeps everything convenient and delivers the essential functions in style and with zero lag.

Customer service is readily available for email communication if any issues occur. While we like sites that offer dedicated phone lines, the support representatives reply swiftly via email - no auto-replies.

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR Ranges: Depends on the specific lender

9. 247CreditNow.com: Bigger Online Payday Loans With Low Credit Score

Pros:

Higher loans up to $35,000

90-second replies

No origination fee or hidden costs

Easy navigation and connection

Cons:

A bit dated design

If you need an urgent loan that goes beyond the usual $5,000 or even $10,000, we recommend 24/7 Credit Now. This platform is our top recommendation for bigger emergency loans.

You can take out up to $35,000. No hidden fees and the repayment terms are crystal clear.

It takes up to 10 minutes to fill out a loan application, and then the best part is that loan approval only requires up to 90 seconds.

The website design is somewhat dated, but the devs did not neglect the platform, maintaining high functionality, fast load times, and no lag.

It is easy to connect with direct lenders, and if you don't need those $35k, loan amounts start as low as $100.

Urgent personal loans are what 24/7 Credit Now specializes in, and the eligibility requirements are fairly low. You need to be 18 or older, make $800 monthly, and meet only a handful of other criteria.

You will get your money in a matter of 24 hours once approved. The Contact page is in the main menu and easy to reach, something that not every company specializing in bad-credit loans can say.

Also, you can communicate with the support representatives over the phone for direct, instant replies. Email is also an option, requiring up to 24 hours for a reply. The support representatives assign higher priority to pressing, urgent questions and reply faster.

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $35,000

APR Ranges: Depends between lenders

10. iCashLoans.com: Best for Smaller Pay Loans Online

Pros:

$100 loans available

Quality design

Easy submission form

Deposits are fast

Cons:

Loans only go up to $1k

Phone customer service is not available

If you need to take out a smaller emergency loan up to $1,000, we recommend iCashLoans for best terms and swift delivery.

Loans are available for as low as $100. We know that the $1k loan cap is not the best option, but if you need a smaller loan, you can rest assured that you will get the best deal and fair interest rates at iCashLoans.

Transactions on the website are fully safe and processed through reputable third-party websites.

Interest rates are not offered on the front page and vary between direct lenders you are connected with. Note that late payment fees can be applied if needed.

Delivery is swift, requiring a single business day for the money to reach you.

The customer service is top-notch, and we love that the support agents are available through a dedicated phone line. The FAQ section is high-quality, covering a wide range of topics related to installment loans and loans for bad-credit users.

The submission form is easy to fill out. No fluff, no unnecessary data, just the crucial stuff and near-instant payments. The site takes little notice of your credit report and offers unsecured loan options.

The web design is modern, easy to use, and on par even with the top competitors in the 2022 market right now.

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000

APR Ranges: Varies between lenders

How We Picked the Best Payday Loans Online for Bad Credit

We will now cover the essential factors we considered when finding the best urgent personal loans for bad credit.

Loan Approval Speed

When you need urgent payday loans, you want the money in your bank account ASAP. Ideally, the lenders should offer same-day emergency loans. At the very least, the cash advance should reach your bank account the next business day after you sign the loan agreement.

Eligibility Requirements

Most lenders we highlight don't require a good credit score and offer loan payments and unsecured loans to customers with low credit scores. Urgent personal loans leave no time to improve your bad credit scores, and that's among the key reasons why Money Mutual is our top pick for bad-credit loans - soft credit check only.

Loan Amounts and Repayment Time

Urgent payday loans rarely include massive amounts of money. The $1,000-$10,000 seems to be the perfect range, and that's what many lenders on this list offer. Also, we appreciate the flexibility and ability to repay the emergency loan at the pace that suits you best. If you want to repay your loan early, great; if not, you should be able to take your time.

Origination Fees and Interest Rates

We try to highlight as many lenders as possible that charge no origination fees and offer instant loans. Ideally, the interest rate should be zero, but that's next to impossible when taking out an emergency loan. We still searched for the lowest possible APR, ideally in the 5.99% to 35.99% range - something like what Bad Credit Loans offers.

User Experience and Ease of Use

Not everyone looking to take out a personal loan is tech-savvy. That's why we highlighted emergency loan platforms that respect their customers, offer debt consolidation loans, and have clean user interfaces. When taking out an unsecured loan, the terms should be clear as day, and the site should be effortless to use and navigate.

Steps to Getting a Payday Loan Online

If you are looking to apply for a loan, including bad credit personal loans, debt consolidation loans, a fixed-rate loan, or installment loans, the process is simple.

All that separates from receiving loan funds to your personal bank account are three steps, regardless of your credit rating. Here's how it goes.

Step #1: Pay Day Loan Requirements

Bad credit score loans usually don't require a strong credit rating, making them one of the most popular options among loan offers.

However, there are still several critical requirements you need to meet, whether you're taking money from smaller online lenders or major credit unions.

You must be 18+

You must be an American citizen or a permanent resident of the United States

You are employed and receive regular monthly payments

You own an active bank account

You have a phone number and an email address

If you meet these requirements, you are eligible for urgent installment loans and can proceed to the following step.

Step #2: Fill Out the Loan Application

This step requires between 5 and 10 minutes. Regardless of the loan amounts and loan proceeds, the procedure is mostly the same at every lender we recommend.

You will likely be required to enter loan amounts you wish to borrow, personal info like full name, date of birth, address, and the last four numbers of your Social Security Number.

Bank info will also be required, along with employment status and the monthly payment you receive from your employer.

Once approved, the platform will present you with repayment terms, interest rate, and other info for installment loans.

Step #3: Review and Accept (or Reject) Loan Offers

Finally, you need to check the loan offers in detail. Check the interest rate, the repayment terms and the monthly payment you will need to make, and any possible extra costs like the origination fee.

If the repayment terms and interest rates look good, accept the deal and expect the emergency loan to arrive within 24 hours.

If the terms are not acceptable, restart the lending process, and you will receive another bad-credit loan offer with different terms and loan proceeds. Since the lending is online, your electronic signature is legally binding and legitimate.

Once the money arrives, the process is officially over, and you can use the personal loan with no limits. After that, just make sure to make those monthly payments on time and stay on track.

Things You Should Know About Pay Day Loans Online

What's the Easiest Personal Loan I Can Get With Bad Credit Scores?

If you are looking for the easiest cash advance with minimum credit score requirements, we recommend Funds Joy. The company will grant you an unsecured loan, performing only a soft credit check. You won't be asked any unneeded questions regarding your credit history, and the personal loan will reach your bank account within a day.

Where Can I Borrow Money Immediately?

24/7 Dollar Loan is the fastest place to borrow money online, regardless of your credit history. The application process takes about 5 minutes, approval only takes a minute, and the money will reach your account within 24 hours. If you're looking for emergency loans for bad credit scores, this is it.

Will an Emergency Loan Impact My Credit Score?

The impact of an emergency loan on your credit score depends on the type of loan you took from direct lenders. If the lender doesn't report your actions to any credit bureaus, your credit history and score won't be affected.

But if the lender does report you to the credit bureaus, it will likely affect your credit score. Your emergency loan will probably not be reported if you borrow money from a payday or traditional lenders.

On the other hand, credit unions, banks, and online lenders usually submit reports to credit bureaus.

How Fast Can I Get an Emergency Loan?

Most of the bad-credit borrowers highlighted in this article approve the loan requests within 24 hours or 1 business day. The best emergency loans only require 5-10 minutes to fill out the application form and no more than a minute or two to approve it. The origination fee should also be zero.

Can I Get an Emergency Loan With a Low Income?

Yes, it is possible to get an emergency loan with a monthly income as low as $800 per month. Loan amounts will vary depending on your credit history and debt to income ratio, and so will the interest rate, but you can certainly loan money.

How Can I Borrow Emergency Money?

In most cases, emergency loans are unsecured personal loans, although you can take out secured loans in this category as well. Taking out an emergency loan does not have to be a hassle, even if you have a poor credit score. If you want a fast emergency loan with solid loan amounts, fair interest rates, and no origination fees, we recommend Money Mutual.

What Is a Credit Union?

A credit union is a financial organization owned by individuals using its financial products. A credit union is a nonprofit institution, and its members can access all services and products a traditional bank offers. Credit union products include credit cards, loans, savings accounts, and more.

Is MoneyMutual Legit?

Yes, MoneyMutual is a legitimate and safe online lending company that's been in the business for over a decade. Since the 2010 launch, the company has served over 2 million people, establishing a reputation for bad-credit personal loans and payday loans.

Best Payday Loans Online for Bad Credit - Which is the Best?

The answer is MoneyMutual. Money Mutual is our No. 1 choice for urgent bad credit loans because they essentially offer same-day loans with fair interest rates, a vast database of lenders and have served over 2 million satisfied customers so far.

We recommend you check out our Top 5 summary of best no credit check loans and see which option best suits your preferences.

That said, always read the repayment terms in detail, check the interest rates, origination fees, the exact loan amounts you will receive, and all the debt payment obligations.

We hope this guide was helpful and that we've helped you find the best solution to your financial issue, maybe even clear your existing debt directly through online lenders. Don’t miss those monthly payments, keep your debt to income ratio on track, stay safe, and have a good one!