Best Credit Repair Companies: Top 8 Services to Fix Your Credit Fast

Rebuilding your credit seems like a long and tedious process. This is especially the case for people with bad credit. We all know that financial opportunities are limited if you have a poor credit history.

Eventually, you’ll have to start rebuilding your credit. Having a good credit score helps you get better chances of getting loans and mortgage approvals. On the other hand, having bad credit can put you in a tough situation, and it’s simply not ideal to ignore it.

Fortunately, there are now ways for you to rebuild or repair your credit without stressing so much about it.

The credit landscape has changed drastically over the past few years due to new regulatory actions and legislation. In order to stay competitive, Credit repair companies will continually look for better ways to help their clients clear their debt.

In this article, we’ve gathered some of the top credit repair companies - such as Lexington Law - which are regulated by the Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA) and put it all in this helpful guide to find the right match for you!

So, without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

Best Credit Repair Companies That Work Fast:

1. The Credit People - Best Credit Repair Service With Low Start Rate

The Credit People

The Credit People Pros:

Estimated 53 to 187 credit score increase

Over 1.4 million negatives removed for members

Free over the phone consultation

FCRA Certified credit consultants



The Credit People Cons:

No chat support

No mobile app



Credit People was founded in 2001 and has already assisted over 100,000 clients across the United States. In 2019, it was awarded by the Credit Review as a top-rated credit repair company.

By being in the industry for so long, we can definitely say that The Credit People is an expert in credit repair services.

The Credit People Credit Repair Fee: 4.5 / 5

The Credit People keeps things simple with a monthly membership or a flat rate membership.

So, you can get started with your credit repair journey for as low as $19. But, of course, you can also cancel anytime if you’re unhappy with the membership.

The Credit People Process: 4.2 / 5

When you get a membership at The Credit People, they will get your credit reports and scores and put them into your online account. After that, they will create a personalized strategy that can help you with your credit needs.

From there, The Credit People will aggressively challenge negative reports that you think should be removed from your file.

The same goes for questionable items on your credit. All you need to do is track their progress and monitor the improvements in your credit each month.

The Credit People Customer Support: 4 / 5

The best way to reach The Credit People is by calling them directly at 1 866 382 3410. If you need a free credit consultation, this is also the number to call. You may also send them an email at questions@thecreditpeople.com.

The Credit People Packages Available:

There are only two memberships you can get from The Credit People. Here are they:

Monthly Membership - Get started for just $19 and pay just a $79 monthly fee

- Get started for just $19 and pay just a $79 monthly fee Flat Rate Membership - Get a six-month service with a $419 monthly fee



Fix Your Credit Fast, With The Credit People

2. Lexington Law - Best Company to Repair Credit With Discounts

Lexington Law

Lexington Law Pros:

Free credit reports consultation

Over 9 million removals last year

Family discount

Mobile app available

Lexington Law Cons:

Only has a phone number for support

Not available in Oregon and North Carolina

Lexington Law has been in the credit repair industry for over a decade. It was founded in 2004 as a way to revolutionize the credit repair industry.

Today, the company’s credit knowledge, technology, and lawyer-driven credit repair process have already helped millions of people. That said, it is the best credit repair company right now, so it’s worth giving it a shot!

Lexington Law Credit Repair Fee: 4.3 / 5

Lexington Law offers a variety of service levels to accommodate clients with different budgets. The credit repair agency packages here would range from $95.95 to $139.95.

The company also offers a 50% friends and household discount on your first month.

Lexington Law Process: 4.8 / 5

Lexington Law utilizes a proven process to maximize the impact of its lawyer-backed credit repair services. The process starts online, and according to them, they want to reduce their reliance on the mail system so that the outcomes are much faster.

Since their services are law-driven, they use relevant legal standards to help clients achieve their goals or improve their credit. It’s not one size fits all for this company because they make sure that even with credit coaching, they use personalized strategies.

Lexington Law can’t say how long it usually takes to fix a client’s credit as this is a case-by-case basis.

Lexington Law Customer Support: 4 / 5

The Lexington Law website has an FAQs page for common concerns, but the best way to reach them is by giving them a call at 1 833 335 6539.

They also have offices in Utah and Arizona. The sales hours are the following:

Mondays to Fridays from 6 AM to 10 PM MST

Saturdays from 7 AM to 9 PM MST

Sundays from 7 AM to 8 PM MST

Take note of Lexington Law’s service hours as well:

Mondays to Fridays from 7 AM to 7 PM MST

Saturdays and Sundays - Closed



Lexington Law Packages Available:

There are three main packages you can get from Lexington Law. Here’s a quick guide to all their service packages, rates, and inclusions:

Concord Standard ($95.95 per month) - This basic credit remodel package includes the bureau challenges and creditor interventions. Concord Premier ($119.95 per month) - This premier package includes Concord Standard, credit score analysis, TransUnion alerts, ReportWatch, and InquiryAssist. Premier Plus ($139.95 per month) - The premier plus package covers the Concord Premier package, cease and desist letters, FICO Score tracker, identity protection, and personal finance tools and resources.



Repair Your Credit With Lexington Law Today

3. Credit Repair - Best Credit Repair Service Mobile App Available

Credit Repair

Credit Repair Pros:

Free credit score analysis

Live chat support is available

Over 7.5 million removals since 2012

The free negative item summary

App available

Credit Repair Cons:

Lack of service levels info on the site

No upfront discounts or offers



Credit Repair has been in the credit industry since 2012. With over nine years of experience and over 7.5 million removals, it’s a credit repair service trusted by so many members throughout the country.

This is also an excellent site for credit repair educational resources.

Credit Repair Credit Repair Fee: 4.5 / 5

Credit Repair has three service levels you can get, and their price would range from $69.95 to $119.95.

Unfortunately, they do not state what is included in each service package, but you are free to use the site’s Credit Snapshot. Once you get yours, you can see all the services included in each package.

Credit Repair Process: 4.5 / 5

Credit Repair’s process is mainly divided into three parts. First, they will challenge the questionable negative items on your credit report with the three credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, TransUnion).

After this, they will then start a dispute and ask the creditors to verify the negative items they reported. If these creditors can’t justify these reports, they will be required to stop reporting them. This is, after all, based on US law.

After the dispute, Credit Repair will monitor or continue to watch your credit score. If they see any additional issues, they will take action on it right away. In addition, you can track any changes on your credit report via Credit Repair’s mobile app.

Around 85% of the members at Credit Repair saw a 40-point average increase in their credit scores in just six months.

Credit Repair Customer Support: 4 / 5

You can sign up at Credit Repair online or call their hotline at 1 855 255 0263. Once you’re a member and you still need support or know your disputes' status, you can call them at 1 800 232 6499.

The site also has a helpful FAQs section for fundamental concerns. If you prefer to talk to them in person, they have offices in Phoenix, Arizona, and West Valley City, Utah. Their sales hours are the following:

Monday to Friday - 6 AM to 10 PM MST

Saturday - 7 AM to 9 PM MST

Sunday - 7 AM to 8 PM MST

Member support or service hours are from 7 AM to 7 PM MST on Mondays to Fridays. Note that they are closed on the weekends.

Credit Repair Packages Available:

Below are the packages you can expect at Credit Repair:

Basic ($69.95) - This package is ideal for people with a handful of negative items.

- This package is ideal for people with a handful of negative items. Moderate ($99.95) - This is perfect for those with a moderate amount of negative items.

- This is perfect for those with a moderate amount of negative items. Aggressive ($19.95) - This package is highly recommended for people with many negative items.

Fix Your Credit With Credit Repair

4. Credit Saint - Best Credit Repair Services for Ease of Use

Credit Saint

Credit Saint Pros:

Free credit evaluation and consultation

Live chat available

90-day money-back guarantee

Ranked number 1 by many financial sites

Credit Saint Cons:

No mobile app

Not available in South Carolina

Credit Saint was founded in 2007 and is now one of the most experienced and legitimate credit repair companies you can find today.

It’s also accredited by the Better Business Bureau, and all programs that you sign up for come with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Credit Saint Credit Repair Fee: 4.1 / 5

The services Credit Saint offers range from $79.99 to $119.99. However, it is one of those credit repair companies that charges a higher initial work fee.

Here are the initial work fees for the available packages:

Credit Polish - $99.00

- $99.00 Credit Remodel - $99.00

- $99.00 Clean Slate - $195.00

Credit Saint Process: 4.2 / 5

It’s only as easy as 1-2-3 to process your request for credit restoration. First, they will create a credit monitoring account for you that is powered by CreditSquad.com. From there, they will go over the details of your credit history.

Credit Saint will work with you during the process so you can also identify what reports are in your credit file that you disagree with.

After that, they will then analyze your positive credit and let you know how you can optimize your credit score through techniques on paying your bills or which credit to keep open or close.

Credit Saint Customer Support: 4 / 5

Unfortunately, there is no Credit Saint office you can visit as the address on the site is only for a PO Box. However, you may call their hotline directly for a free credit evaluation and consultation at 1 877 637 2673.

Credit Saint Packages Available:

After the initial work fees mentioned above, below are the regular monthly rates for the three credit repair packages you can get choose from at Credit Saint:

Credit Polish ($79.99 per month) - This package includes challenges to the major credit bureaus, credit score analysis, creditor interventions, and a credit score tracker.

- This package includes challenges to the major credit bureaus, credit score analysis, creditor interventions, and a credit score tracker. Credit Remodel ($99.99 per month) - This package comes with credit polish services plus inquiry targeting.

- This package comes with credit polish services plus inquiry targeting. Clean Slate ($119.99 per month) - It includes all credit remodel services, but challenges are unlimited.

Get a Free Credit Evaluation With Credit Saint

5. Experian - Free and Instant Credit Boost

experian

Experian Pros:

Free credit repair service

Boost your FICO Score instantly

Experian mobile app available

No credit card required

Get credit for phone and utility bills, including streaming services



Experian Cons:

No challenges sent to credit bureaus

Credit dispute isn’t part of Experian Boost



Many probably only think of Experian as one of the three credit bureaus in the US, but they also offer Experian Boost, which could help improve your credit score. This is a completely free service that can increase your credit scores quickly.

Aside from Experian Boost, Experian also has a few great articles you can check out that could help you improve your credit in no time.

Experian Credit Repair Fee: 5 / 5

Unlike other credit repair services, Experian Boost is available for free. You don’t have to pay to gain access to your FICO Score, raise your FICO credit score instantly, and get access to your Experian credit report.

Experian Process: 4.3 / 5

What Experian Boost does is that you get credit from your phone and utility bills. What’s even better is that you also get credit from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO.

All you need to do is connect the bank account you use to pay your bills to your Experian account. Then, you get to choose and verify the bills with positive payment history that you want to be added to your credit score. After that, you should be able to see an improvement in your credit scores right away.

However, unlike other credit repair companies, Experian Boost doesn’t send any challenges and creditor disputes. It can only really add more factors that could help boost your credit score. Some members said their credit score improved up to 52 points with just this service.

Experian Customer Support: 4.2 / 5

For any questions or concerns regarding your Experian membership, you can call their hotline at 1 866 617 1894. They are available Mondays to Fridays from 6 AM to 8 PM PT and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 AM to 5 PM PT.

Experian Packages Available:

Since Experian Boost is entirely free, there are no packages that you can get. For credit disputes, Experian doesn’t charge any fee as well.

However, filing for a credit dispute can impact your credit scores and ability to take out loans and mortgages, so be sure to ask about this first.

Boost Your Credit Score for Free With Experian

6. Ovation - Credit Repair Company With No-Risk Refund Policy

Ovation by Lendingtree

Ovation Pros:

Free consultation online

Credit education and personal finance tools

No-risk refund policy

Discounts available

Credit counseling

Ovation Cons:

No mobile app

Different pricing for members in Mississippi and Oregon



Ovation Credit is one of the oldest and most respected credit repair agencies today. It has been around since 1976. And since it was able to utilize the latest technologies, it remains a relevant company today. It is also a service by Lending Tree, which is a popular online lending marketplace.

Ovation Credit Repair Fee: 4.2 / 5

Ovation Credit Services' monthly fees are pretty average and comparable to some of the most popular credit repair agencies. Unfortunately, there are only two plans that you can get from them, but they charge a first work fee.

For the Essentials plan, the first work fee is $89, and the monthly fee is $79. Meanwhile, the first work fee for the Essentials Plus Plan is $89, while the monthly fee is $109. The good thing is that they offer discounts for couples, military, seniors, and referrals.

In addition, Ovation Credit Services offers a no-risk refund policy. During any month that they fail to provide their promised services, they will not charge you for that specific month.

Ovation Process: 4.1 / 5

During the free consultation, a professional credit analyst will review your credit report and your financial background. This way, they can assess if any of their programs would work for you.

Then, after you sign up for an Ovation plan, you’ll work with a case advisor to determine which items should be disputed or challenged.

Once these are already determined, Ovation will be the one to dispute any inaccurate reports in your credit file. You can then track any updates on your online profile. Ovation will also send you an email with the result of your credit disputes.

Ovation Customer Support: 4 / 5

You can call 1 866 639 3426 if you want a free consultation to know if any Ovation credit repair plan will work for you. This is for free, and you can contact them during the service hours listed below:

Monday to Friday - 8 AM to 9 PM

Saturday - 10 AM to 4 PM

Sunday - Closed



Ovation Packages Available:

Ovation Credit Services only has two credit repair packages to make things easier for their members. Here are the credit packages you can get depending on your needs.

Essentials ($79 per month) - For standard credit restoration issues. Includes personalized dispute options, expert case advisors, and financial management tools.



- For standard credit restoration issues. Includes personalized dispute options, expert case advisors, and financial management tools. Essentials Plus ($109 per month) - Multi-tiered approach for credit repair. Includes all Essentials services plus unlimited challenge debt validation letters, unlimited creditor goodwill letters, Ovation recommendation letters, and TransUnion credit monitoring.



Repair Your Credit With Ovation

7. Sky Blue - Affordable Credit Repair Service Monthly Fees

Sky Blue

Sky Blue Pros:

Offers plenty of services

90-day money-back guarantee

Discounts for couples

No upgrade charges

Pay after six days

Sky Blue Cons:

No mobile app

Sky Blue Credit has been in the credit repair business since 1989, making them one of the leading experts in the industry today. But, even if they have been around for such a long time now, they utilize the most intuitive technology to ensure high-quality services to their members.

Sky Blue Credit Repair Fee: 4.3 / 5

Sky Blue’s individual pricing is simple. First, you need to pay a set-up fee of $79.00 after six days of signing up with them. Then, after 30 days, you’ll have to pay your first monthly fee of $79, and that’s it for you every month.

There are no packages to choose from, and it’s worth the price because Sky Blue Credit offers plenty of services.

You can also get a discounted price if you have a partner you’d like to sign up with Sky Blue Credit. You’ll only have to pay $119 as a setup fee for both of you and $119 monthly.

Sky Blue Process: 4.2 / 5

After enrollment, Sky Blue Credit will review your credit report and identify items that are possibly credit reporting errors. They will let you know which items these are, and you’ll be the one to determine which you think should be rightfully disputed.

They will also give you practical credit score optimization, along with tips and guides to help you improve your credit based on your current situation and credit history. You can then leave the disputes with them. For items that are not corrected, they will automatically send re-disputes.

You can track all of this from your Sky Blue online profile. You should be able to see the reports from the three major credit bureaus and the progress of your disputes with each of them.

Sky Blue Customer Support: 4 / 5

You may call the Sky Blue hotline at 800 790 0445. It’s also ideal to set up a free consultation call from their team on the website. They are available on Mondays to Fridays from 9 AM to 7 PM EST.

You may also send a message on the site’s contact form page for queries or concerns.

Sky Blue Packages Available:

As mentioned, there are no packages available at Sky Blue. Instead, you only need to avail a membership. Individual members pay $79 a month, and couples pay $119 a month.

Repair Your Credit With Sky Blue

8. The Credit Pros - Best for Credit Educational Tools and Resources

TheCreditPros

The Credit Pros Pros:

Certified FICO professionals

No setup fees

Mobile app available

90-day money-back guarantee

Live chat support is available

The Credit Pros Cons:

Services aren’t available in four states



The Credit Pros is another trusted and reputable credit repair company that has been around since 2009. They don’t just help you repair your credit, but they also educate you on building it by ensuring that you understand your credit report and score very well.

The Credit Pros Credit Repair Fee: 4 / 5

The plans from this credit repair company range from $69 to $149 per month. They also charge a different first work fee for the following plans:

Money Management - $119

Prosperity - $119

Success Plus - $149

There are no strings attached when you get a plan from The Credit Pros because they offer a 90-day money-back guarantee. That means you will get a full refund if they fail to delete any questionable items on your credit report within 90 days.

The Credit Pros Process: 4.2 / 5

The Credit Pros mainly help you identify the most damaging reports on your credit file and the most helpful items. They will then give you honest credit advice and access to the credit education tools you need.

It only takes a few seconds to sign up on the site, and you can also download The Credit Pros mobile app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to easily monitor your disputes and check your credit score rating.

The Credit Pros Customer Support: 4 / 5

If you want to get a free consultation, you need to set this up on the website. You may request a consultation call in English or Spanish. You can also speak with one of their specialists by calling their hotline 1 800 411 3050 on Mondays to Fridays from 9 AM to 8 PM EST.

Another way to reach them is by sending them an email at infor@thecreditpros.com.

The Credit Pros Packages Available:

There are three plans you can choose from if you prefer The Credit Pros. After the first work fee, here are the monthly rates and services included in each plan:

Money Management ($69 per month) - This includes a one-bureau credit report, ID Cover Dark Web monitoring, TransUnion alerts, real-time account sync, bill reminder, and a budgeting system.

- This includes a one-bureau credit report, ID Cover Dark Web monitoring, TransUnion alerts, real-time account sync, bill reminder, and a budgeting system. Prosperity ($119 per month) - The Prosperity package comes with money Management services plus credit bureau challenges, creditor interventions, cease and desist letters, and a letter of reference.

- The Prosperity package comes with money Management services plus credit bureau challenges, creditor interventions, cease and desist letters, and a letter of reference. Success Plus ($149 per month) - This package includes all Prosperity services and three-bureau credit reports and scores

90-Day Money-Back Guarantee With The Credit Pros

How We Picked the Top Credit Repair Companies:

First Work Fees:

Typically, reputable credit repair companies charge a different rate on your first month. However, there are still some of them that don’t.

It’s also different for each because some would charge higher or lower first work fees compared to their own monthly fees. Either way, as long as the first work fees are reasonable, it shouldn’t be an issue.

Credit Repair Pricing:

How much you pay will mainly depend on what services are included in their packages. However, based on the credit repair companies we reviewed, you can expect to pay at least $19 to $149 per month.

Credit Repair Services Offered:

Most credit repair companies only offer credit review and dispute services. However, times have changed, and it doesn’t really make sense to only focus on fixing the problem. The best credit repair companies should also ensure that they educate their customers on credit building or at least have credit counseling.

Fix Your Credit Fast, With The Credit People

Credit Repair Process:

Fortunately, all the reputable credit repair services we mentioned in this article are pretty much hassle-free. They only require you to sign up with them and identify which negative items on your credit file go against the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Other than that, you only have to wait for updates on the debt validation letters they sent out. Some credit repair companies may disclose how long it would take for them to give you a great result, but generally, this is a case-by-case basis.

Customer Support:

While going online for these things is convenient, it’s still great if these credit repair companies have phone numbers you can call. But, of course, it’s only a plus if they have live chat support or offices that you can visit.

Best Companies to Repair Credit - FAQs

What is the fastest way to repair your credit?

There’s no exact answer to repairing your credit the fastest way possible. This is because repairing or rebuilding your credit takes a few strategies, like paying credit card balances not only on time but higher than the minimum amount. And, of course, there’s the option to seek the help of a credit repair specialist.

Is paying someone to fix your credit worth it?

Paying someone to fix your credit can be very worth it. But, if you’re not convinced, go for credit repair companies that offer a money-back guarantee like The Credit Pros.

This way, getting their services is pretty risk-free. If they don’t deliver, they simply give your money back. If they do, then good for you because you can take advantage of more financial opportunities.

Fix Your Credit Fast, With The Credit People

How long does fast credit repair work?

Typically, it takes at least six months to see a significant increase in your credit with most credit repair companies. However, this still depends on how many items you want to dispute. Experian Boost is an instant service that can increase your score without waiting too long.

How much does credit repair usually cost?

Credit repair costs depend on the type of services that you get. Monthly memberships can go as low as $19 and as high as $149. Know that there are many credit repair companies that offer great discounts, like our top pick, Lexington Law.

Overview of Our Top 5 Credit Repair Companies

Let’s have a brief look at our top 5 picks before you decide which legitimate credit repair services you should work with.

Best Credit Repair Companies - Final Thoughts

If you want to boost your credit effectively - consider getting help from some of the top, reputable credit repair services. They can help you rebuild your credit within a specific time frame.

It takes a few strategies to be successful at this, and while this is something you can do on your own, companies like Lexington Law make credit repair a whole lot easier. All you need to do is sign up, pay for a membership, and wait for the results.

Fix Your Credit Fast, With The Credit People

After reading this guide, we hope it’s now easier for you to pick which legitimate credit repair company you should be working with. Also, remember not to fall for credit repair scams and only stick to CROA-regulated companies.

Good luck, and hopefully, you get the credit points you need in no time!

