Best Bad Credit Loans of 2022 with Instant Approval Reviewed

When you are in urgent need of cash and unable to hold out for payday or pay for an emergency expense, a bad credit loan with instant approval is one of the best available options that allow you to prioritize your financial needs, giving you quick cash relief in a tough spot.

Instant approval bad credit loans like MoneyMutual , are quickly becoming the most popular option for people struggling with tight budgets and bad credit scores.

Most of these loans don’t have a minimum credit score requirement to offer you an unsecured or secured loan. So, as long as you make your monthly payment on time, you should be able to put your bad credit history behind you and build your credit again with them.

However, you don't want to put your financial situation in the hands of just any lender. The key is making sure they offer the rates and terms you are looking for and that the process is convenient and efficient.

So, to help you out, we reviewed some of the best platforms where you can get a bad credit loan instantly.

Best Instant Loans for Bad Credit:

MoneyMutual - Served over 2 million customers

- Served over 2 million customers CashUSA - Best bad credit loan overall

- Best bad credit loan overall BadCreditLoans - Accepts borrowers with low credit scores

- Accepts borrowers with low credit scores PersonalLoans - No credit score requirements

- No credit score requirements Funds Joy Loans -Simplest loan application

-Simplest loan application Credible - Different types of loans available

- Different types of loans available LendingTree - Free Credit Check

- Free Credit Check AmOne - Fastest bad credit personal loans application

- Fastest bad credit personal loans application Avant - Good for personal loans and credit line

- Good for personal loans and credit line Citrus-Loans - Best for Cash Advance Loan

1. MoneyMutual - Best Bad Credit Loan Overall

MoneyMutual

Pros:

Over 2 million customers

Loan up to $5000

Small and mid-size loan options

Cons:

Not available in NY, CT, and IL

The thing about having poor credit is that financial institutions or credit unions can easily take advantage of your situation. This isn’t the case for MoneyMutual, as over 2 million people have already used and trusted this platform’s services.

MoneyMutual lets you take out a personal loan or cash advance. It is also a member of the Online Lenders Alliance and the CFEF. With all that in mind, you can be sure it’s a legit platform.

Application Process: 4.5 / 5

It’s fast and easy to apply for a loan at MoneyMutual. The online application form isn’t long and should only take you less than five minutes to complete. All you need to prepare is your license ID, social number, and check routing number.

Loan Amount: 4.3 / 5

The loan amount you can apply for at MoneyMutual can range from $100 to $5000. Typically, this amount is only good for cash advance loans too. However, if you have a fair or good credit score, you may be able to get over a $1000 loan with competitive interest rates.

Fees and Rates: 3.8 / 5

Unfortunately, MoneyMutual doesn’t disclose what interest rate you can get from their network of lenders. This is somewhat okay because they don’t charge any extra fees or any upfront costs when you apply for a loan.

Speed of Approval: 4.8 / 5

MoneyMutal can find you a potential lender in a minute or two. Then, depending on which offer you accept, your loan money will be electronically deposited into your banking account within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

You can check MoneyMutal’s FAQs page for general questions, but if you need to tell them more about your concern, you can email them directly at customerservice@moneymutual.com.

If you need to speak to a representative immediately, you can call them at 844 276 2063.

Loans up to $5000 With MoneyMutual

2. CashUSA - Reputable Quick Loans for Bad Credit

cashusa.com

Pros:

Loan up to $10,000

No origination fees

Pay up to 72 months

Get loan money on the next day

Finance management tips on site

Cons:

Low minimum loanable amount

CashUSA is one of the most trusted online lending platforms with an extensive network of lenders, including state and Tribal lenders. On this website, bad credit borrowers can secure personal loans up to $10,000.

There are lenders on CashUSA that might be willing to offer you a line of credit. Aside from that, its website is also useful for people with bad credit who need great tips on how to manage their finances like a pro.

Application Process: 4.5 / 5

Applying for a personal loan at CashUSA is quick and easy. All you have to do is fill out the online form and let them know how much you’d like to borrow. The site will only do a soft credit check, so you won’t have to worry about your credit.

Loan Amount: 4.2 / 5

The minimum amount you can borrow from CashUSA’s network of lenders is $500. The max amount is $10,000, and this will depend on your credit report. Meanwhile, the minimum credit score requirement to secure a loan is 579.

Speed of Approval: 5 / 5

The whole application process at CashUSA only takes around five minutes. So, as soon as you submit the online form, a decision should be ready in just a few minutes.

After that, you can complete the application. Your loan proceeds should be in your bank account within the next business day.

Fees and Rates: 4.5 / 5

The lowest interest rate you can get from CashUSA lenders is 5.99%. However, if you’re getting a bad credit loan, expect the interest rate to go as high as 35.99%.

Aside from your credit score, the interest rate will also depend on your loan term, which might range from 3 to 72 months.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

Should you need any help or assistance, you can email the CashUSA support team directly at support@cashusa.com . You can also call them at 866 973 6587 for more immediate concerns.

Fast Loans With CashUSA

3. BadCreditLoans - Extremely Bad Credit Loans

badcreditloans

Pros:

Up to $10,000 unsecured loan

No origination fee

Different types of loans available

Cons:

Not BBB accredited

BadCreditLoans is another platform that lets you find lenders willing to offer you online loans despite having bad credit. Like CashUSA, State and tribal lenders are included in this website’s networks.

Aside from personal loans, they also offer other installment loans like business loans, student loans, auto loans, emergency loans, home loans, debt consolidation loans, and mortgage loans.

BadCreditLoans also features pages rich in financial management resources for more tips and information.

Application Process: 4.3 / 5

Applying for a loan at BadCreditLoans starts with filling out an online form that you can finish in a little over five minutes. You’ll also need to prepare your license as proof of Identity and check information if you have a checking account.

Loan Amount: 4.2 / 5

BadCreditLoans lenders can issue at least $500 to $10,000 of loan money. In addition, borrowers with credit scores of 500 or even lower can still apply for a loan on this platform.

This makes BadCreditLoans one of the best options out there for borrowers with poor credit.

Fees and Rates: 4.8 / 5

Despite the low minimum credit requirement, the interest rates you can get from the site’s network of lenders are comparable to CashUSA’s – with the APR ranging from 5.99% to 35.99%. You should also expect a high-interest rate if your credit score is less than 570.

Speed of Approval: 5 / 5

After filling out the application form, you’d only need to wait for a minute or two for this site to find you potential lenders. Then, choose the offer that works best for you and continue finishing the application.

Once you’re done, the loan money should be credited to your bank account as early as the next business day.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

BadCreditLoans has a contact form on its website that you can use to send queries or concerns, but you can also email them directly at support@badcreditloans.com.

For immediate help or assistance, you can call their hotline at 800 245 5626.

Get a Loan Even With Poor Credit With BadCreditLoans

4. PersonalLoans - No Minimum Credit Score

Personalloans.com

Pros:

Fast application process

Unsecured and secured loans of up to $35,000

No origination fee and upfront cost

Cons:

Not BBB-accredited

PersonalLoans has been in the business for over 19 years, and this is why it’s considered one of the most trusted online lending platforms today. In addition, this is one of the few sites that doesn’t require a minimum credit score for you to successfully submit a loan request.

Application Process: 4.5 / 5

The application process is similar to BadCreditLoans, and it should only take less than five minutes to complete the online form.

If you only have a checking account, get ready with your check’s routing number.

Loan Amount: 4.3 / 5

The minimum loan amount you can apply for at PersonalLoans is $1000, which is higher compared to what CashUSA and BadCreditLoans can give you.

In addition, no minimum credit score is required, but expect that the rates you’ll be offered will be on the high side for borrowers with credit scores below 570.

Fees and Rates: 4.8 / 5

The interest rate that the lenders on PersonalLoans would offer may range from 5.99% to 35.99%, similar to the platforms mentioned above. The website doesn’t charge any service fee to find you a lender, so it’s all good!

The loan term you can apply for is at least 3 to 72 months.

Speed of Approval: 5 / 5

PersonalLoans can find you potential lenders in just a minute after submitting the completed online form. Once you complete the deal with the lender and give them your e-signature, the funds should be electronically deposited into your bank account on the next business day.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

For queries and concerns, the “Contact Us” page at PersonalLoan.com has a form that you can use to send their support team a message. Should you prefer to send an email instead, you can contact them directly at support@personalloans.com.

If you need to speak with a customer representative right away, you may call them at 800 772 2274, Mondays to Fridays from 6 AM to 7 PM PST.

Get a Loan Fast With PersonalLoans

5. Funds Joy Loans - Simple Application Process

fundsjoy

Pros:

Unsecured personal loans up to $2500

Simple application process

No extra fees

Cons:

Low minimum loan amounts

Possible high interest rate

Funds Joy Loans is still quite new in the industry as it has only been around since 2018. However, it’s now one of the finest choices for payday loans. The application is smooth, and the approval is fast — no need to go through a lengthy application process to get a good offer!

Application Process: 4.5 / 5

It’s easy to fill out the online application form at Funds Joy Loans. Most of the time, you only need to select from the options available when filling out your details. You’ll also need your license or state ID and your check’s routing number, so make sure you have those with you.

Loan Amount: 4 / 5

You can easily get approved for at least $200 when you apply at Funds Joy Loans. The max amount that multiple lenders may offer you upon application is $2500.

Your loan proceeds should be credited to your bank account as early as the next business day.

Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

The interest rate you could get for a personal loan may range from 4.99% to 450%. There are also lenders at Funds Joy that offer cash advance loans. For that, the interest may go from 200% to 1386%, so think twice before filing your application.

Speed of Approval: 4 / 5

While completing the online form only takes around five minutes, Funds Joy can take a while to match you with a potential lender. That said, expect that you might spend at least 10 minutes on the site before you get a loan decision.

Customer Support: 3.8 / 5

There’s no phone number that you can call, but Funds Joy might give you a call if they don’t match you with a lender right away. Other than that, you may send them a message via the site’s “Contact” page for queries and concerns.

No Extra Fees With Funds Joy

6. Credible - Offers Different Types of Loans

credible

Pros:

Get a personal loan of up to $100,000

Possibility of low-interest rates

Variety of loans

Allows cosigners

Cons:

At least 600 credit score to get loans with guaranteed approval

Credible is a loan resource you can trust if you’re working on building your credit. Even with a loan inquiry, your credit score won’t be affected because it only runs a soft credit inquiry.

Aside from personal loans, Credible also offers other installment loans like student loan refinancing, student loans, emergency loans, home loans, mortgage refinancing, and insurance.

This site also has some of the top lenders in the country, like Rocket Mortgage and Sallie Mae.

Application Process: 4.8 / 5

The online form you need to fill out at Credible should only take less than five minutes to complete. There is no need for a check routing number, but you still should be ready with your license ID and social.

Credible will also make you create an account with them so you can easily keep track of your loan application and existing debt to pay.

Loan Amount: 4.8 / 5

Personal Loans at credible may range from $600 to $100,000. However, to ensure that you get loans with guaranteed approval, your credit score should be at least 600, which is on the fair side of ratings.

You can still request a loan with a credit score lower than that, but it’s likely that Credible will ask for you to add a co-signer to improve your chances of getting loan approval from their network of lenders.

Fees and Rates: 4.5 / 5

The interest rates you can get from several lenders at Credible range from 3.99% to 35.99%. The lowest APR on this site is one of the best personal loans interest you can get.

It’s also free to use Credible’s services, but be sure to read the terms of the loan offers you get because some lenders may charge other fees. Better be safe than sorry!

Speed of Approval: 4 / 5

You can get a decision in just a few minutes after completing the online form. However, borrowers with poor credit might have to wait a bit longer. Then, you will be given a chance to add a cosigner.

After that, all you have to do is wait for offers to come your way. Your application is only good for two weeks after adding a co-signer, so keep that in mind.

Customer Support: 4.8 / 5

Credible goes beyond the mile by letting you apply for a loan with a co-signer – and that’s what we love about them!

Aside from that, if you get a good offer elsewhere while waiting for Credible lenders, you’ll be given a $200 gift card. This is valid only if you find a better loan after ten days of signing up at Credible.

You may contact Credible about this via email at support@credible.com. You can also call them at 866 540 6005, Mondays to Thursdays from 6 AM to 6 PM PT, and Fridays from 6 AM to 4 PM PT.

Variety of Loans Available With Credible

7. LendingTree - Get a Free Credit Score Report

lendingtree

Pros:

Plenty of loan options

Free credit check

Unsecured loans up to $1000

Add co-borrower

Mobile app available

Cons:

Minimum 3% origination fee

LendingTree has a lot of similarities with Credible, but this site has more to offer since you can also get debt relief, credit repair, auto loans, and more installment loans on this site. What’s even better is that you can check your credit score here for free!

This makes Lending Tree ideal for people who are in the process of building their credits. There’s also an app you can download, so you can easily check your credit score report, which will definitely not impact your credit.

If you would like to raise your credit score, it’s worth checking out some reputable credit fixing services for that.

Application Process: 4.8 / 5

LendingTree’s application process is fast and smooth.

You can also add a co-signer to improve your chances of getting loan approval, but unlike Credible, you get to do this even before submitting your loan request.

It should only take less than five minutes to complete the form.

Loan Amount: 4.5 / 5

Depending on your credit history, you can get a minimum of $1000 unsecured personal loan. The max amount you can apply for is $50,000. However, you should only go for this if you’re confident about your credit score and you have a co-borrower.

The ideal credit score to get a good chance of getting approved for a loan at Lending Tree is 670. This is a FICO score that is considered good. However, don’t worry if your score is any lower because Lending Tree is still willing to help.

Fees and Rates: 4.2 / 5

Lending Tree offers superb finance services – so it’s understandable that it charges 3% to 6% origination fees. This may vary from 7.04% to 35.89% regarding loan interest rates. This is pretty competitive, considering that the borrowers have poor credit scores.

Speed of Approval: 4.8 / 5

It only takes a minute or two for Lending Tree to find you a lender or more. Just be sure that your details are valid and accurate because they do an on-the-spot soft credit check. Your application won’t go through with the incorrect name, address, or social.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

For queries or concerns, you can always send Lending Tree a message on the site’s “Contact Us” page. Should you need any help or assistance ASAP, the fastest way to reach them is by calling 800 813 4620. Take note of Lending Tree’s operating hours:

Mondays to Thursdays: 8 AM to 9 PM EST

Fridays: 8 AM to 8 PM EST

Saturdays: 10 AM to 7 PM EST

Closed on Sundays

Free Credit Check With LendingTree

8. AmOne - Fastest Loan Application

amone

Pros:

Loan up to $50,000

Large network of personal loan lenders

4.7 Trustpilot rating

BBB accredited business

Cons:

Reports of excessive phone calls

AmOne is already an industry expert since it has been around since 1999. Aside from a personal bad credit loan, you can also apply for other installment loans like a small business loan on this platform.

Application Process: 4.8 / 5

It only takes around three minutes to complete the application form at AmOne. Note that they will be asking for your social and complete address. Other than that, you only need to wait for AmOne to find you loan lenders with great offers.

Loan Amount: 4.5 / 5

The lowest loan amount you can request at AmOne is $1000. The maximum that lenders can offer is $50,000, but this is only usually given to people with high credit scores.

And if you’re concerned, it is worth noting that a loan inquiry at AmOne won’t hurt your credit – they only do a soft credit inquiry, after all.

Fees and Rates: 4.3 / 5

AmOne features a network of lenders that offer competitive interest rates ranging from 4.99% to 35.99%. Loan terms available are between 24 to 84 months. In addition, AmOne doesn’t charge an origination fee or any upfront cost.

Speed of Approval: 5 / 5

This platform works fast to find you a lender with great offers. After submitting your personal details, you should be able to get a loan offer in just a minute or two. Then, depending on the lender you choose, you can get your loan funds in the next 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.5 / 5

If you need help or assistance, AmOne lets you send them a message on the site’s Contact page.

You can also call them to speak with loan experts by dialing 1 800 781 5187. They are open from Mondays to Fridays, 9 AM to 9 PM ET, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 5:30 PM ET.

Loans up to $50,000 With AmOne

9. Avant - Accepts Credit Card Applications

avant

Pros:

Offers a line of credit

Loan up to $35,000

Competitive interest rates

Has a mobile app

Cons:

Administration fee

Minimum credit rating of 600 for guaranteed approval

Avant is another excellent platform to consider when looking for bad credit installment loans with competitive interest rates.

Aside from a personal loan, it offers an Avant MasterCard for credit card cash advance with a limit of $300 to $3000. It also comes with a mobile app you can use to help manage your existing debt.

Application Process: 4.5 / 5

Like all the other platforms we reviewed so far, you can complete the application form at Avant in just five minutes.

All you need is your social number and other basic personal information like your full name, email address, phone number, and home address. Overall, the application process is smooth and easy.

Loan Amount: 4.5 / 5

Avant online lenders let you borrow at least $2000 to $35,000. This, of course, depends on your credit history, but don’t overthink it.

Like most bad credit installment loan service providers, Avant doesn’t do a hard credit check, so your credit score is protected.

Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

The loan APR you can get from Avant lenders might range from 9.95% to 35.99%. There is also an administration fee to pay up to 4.75% of your loan amounts.

The lowest APR is slightly higher than what other lenders on this list would offer, but the loan terms are flexible (24 to 60 months), so it’s not that bad.

Speed of Approval: 4 / 5

The platform’s loan approval may take up to 10 minutes, and the website won’t show you the offers right away.

Instead, Avant will send you an email to see if any lenders have offers available based on your credit history. So, be sure you enter the correct social for the loan request to go through.

Customer Support: 5 / 5

Out of all the loan resource platforms on this list, Avant stands out in customer support because it has a live chat option when you download the mobile app.

For queries and concerns, you can send them an email at support@avant.com or call them at 800 712 5407.

Live chat agents and phone reps are available from Mondays to Fridays from 7 AM to 10 PM CT and on weekends from 7 AM to 8 PM CT.

10. Citrus Loans - Urgent Loans for Bad Credit

citrus loans

Pros:

Loan up to $2500

No extra charges

Member of Online Lenders Alliance

Cons:

High interest rates

For emergencies that just can’t wait until the next payday, Citrus Loans should be able to help. This financial resource finds borrowers potential lenders even with bad credit scores, and it’s suitable for cash advance loans.

Application Process: 4.3 / 5

The online form at Citrus Loans only takes less than five minutes to finish. To fill out, you’ll need your social security number, license number, and an active bank account number, so be ready with all that. You must also be at least 18 years old to qualify for a loan.

Loan Amount: 4 / 5

Since it’s only good for short-term loans, Citrus Loans lets you borrow as little as $100, while the max amount you can request is $2500.

According to its website, you can apply for a loan even if your credit score is below par, which should mean that even if it’s at least 500.

Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

It is usual for payday loans to have high-interest rates, which is why you should only resort to this for emergencies or if it’s your only option left. The interest rates that bad credit lenders from Citrus Loans offer range from 261% to 1304%. Thankfully, the site doesn’t charge a service fee.

Speed of Approval: 4.8 / 5

After submitting the online form, it only takes a minute or two for Citrus Loans to find you a potential lender. If the site is unable to do so, you will be referred to a different online loan resource website that could help you out.

Customer Support: 3.8 / 5

The only way to get any help or assistance from the Citrus Loans customer support team is by calling them at 888 372 6219.

How We Chose the Best Loans for Bad Credit with Instant Approval

Application Process:

When talking about any online application, it’s expected that this isn’t something going to be tedious. Thankfully, all the loan resource platforms we’ve listed here only take an average of 20 minutes of your time to look for an online lender.

Loan Amount:

A question that most have in mind when applying for whatever type of loan is how much they can get. Since we’re talking about loans for bad credit, the minimum amount is usually low. This is why building credit usually starts with short-term or payday loans.

Fees and Rates:

Even if your credit is low, don’t immediately assume that you’ll get huge interest rates. There are still other online lenders that can offer you a good deal as they also want to help you build your credit.

An interest rate above 100% is already quite high. This may be unavoidable with poor credit standings. The best they (loan platforms) can do is to not charge customers more fees, which is what sites like CashUSA and Credible do.

Speed of Approval:

We only listed platforms that show you loan offers instantly, so when it comes to this, it boils down to how many minutes you have to wait.

Most of the sites we reviewed and included in this list only take as little as five minutes to give you a loan offer.

Customer Support:

Customer support has a significant impact on customer retention. Even if a site offers the lowest interest rates, it won’t matter if no one is ready to assist you if you have pressing concerns or problems about your loan.

Ideally, these sites should have a phone number you can call. If not, they should be easy to reach via email and be responsive.

Easy Loans for Bad Credit: FAQs

Can I apply for a loan with bad credit?

Yes, you can. Even if your credit score is below 600, you are still eligible to apply for a bad credit loan.

However, it’s best to do this with online lenders because they have lower qualifications. In addition, a big financial institution or credit union will likely turn your application down.

How do I check my credit score?

To check your credit score, there are credit bureaus you can contact for a full credit report. The biggest credit bureaus in the US are Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion.

However, they may take a few days to send your credit report. So, the best you can do is to go on sites like Credit Karma for a quick credit check.

What’s the interest rate I can get with bad credit?

You will most likely get an offer with a high-interest rate for having poor credit. Unfortunately, you’ll have to endure this for a while until you improve your score and have it reach above 670.

Why should I go for bad credit installment loans?

It may be called bad credit, but this could actually be good for building your credit. The more loans for bad credit you get, the more likely your score will improve. Just be sure to send your monthly payments on time!

What can I use bad credit loans for?

Lenders don’t really care about how you use your loans for bad credit, but many would use them for emergencies. Some would use it to pay for debt consolidation loans, pay bills, and even pay for a vacation.

Overview of the Top 5 Loans for Poor Credit

Here’s an overview of our top 5 picks for the top loans for bad credit with instant approval:

1. MoneyMutual

Loan up to $5000

Over 2 million customers

Small and mid-size loan options

2. CashUSA

Up to $10,000 loan

No origination fee

Up to 72 months loan term

2. BadCreditLoans

Loan up to $10,000

Offers different types of loan

Minimum credit rating of 570

3. PersonalLoans

No extra fees

Loan up to $35,000

Credit rating of at least 570

5. Funds Joy Loans

Loan up to $2500

Minimum loan of $100

High-interest rates

Best Bad Credit Loan Companies: Final Thoughts

We hope this list helped you figure out which loan resource platform has the financial assistance you need.

We highly recommend MoneyMutual if you need a reliable online lender with competitive interest rates for a bad credit loan. It’s also one of the top reputable payday lenders out there, so you know you can trust MoneyMutual.

If you are looking for other types of loans aside from a personal loan, you can also check sites like BadCreditLoans, Credible, and LendingTree.

Whatever your reason is for having bad credit, there’s no more good reason to skip rebuilding it! These loan resource platforms are there to help you get loans in an instant.

With their willingness to help you get out of a sticky financial institution, aside from the money, you should repay them too by sending monthly payments on time.

